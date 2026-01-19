CMF Headphone Pro review: Nothing’s Rs 7,999 over-ear bet takes on JBL and Sony

India’s affordable headphone market is dominated by brands such as Noise, JBL and Sony. Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is now entering the segment with the CMF Headphone Pro, a Rs 7,999 over-ear headset positioned as a premium offering at a mass-market price.

The specifications suggest ambitions beyond its price tag: 40mm drivers, LDAC support, spatial audio and a claimed 100 hours of battery life. The launch comes at a time when demand for over-ear headphones is rising among young consumers seeking longer battery life and immersive audio for streaming and gaming.

Advertisement

The question is whether CMF has built a genuine challenger in the sub-Rs 10,000 category.

Design and build

The CMF Headphone Pro stands out with a glossy plastic finish, a departure from the matte designs that dominate the category. The soft leather cushioning on the earcups and headband, combined with a lightweight frame and high-density memory foam, makes the headset comfortable for long listening sessions.

The headphones are available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Light Green, with the lighter colour options clearly aimed at younger buyers.

Physical controls include a multifunction roller for volume, playback and noise control, an Energy Slider for bass and treble adjustment, a power button and a customisable Action Button. The layout is intuitive and easy to use.

Advertisement

The device carries an IPX2 rating, offering protection against sweat but limited resistance to rain or heavy splashes.

Sound quality, ANC and app support

The CMF Headphone Pro uses 40mm custom drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC Hi-Res and AAC codecs.

Sound quality is balanced and clear, with strong mids and crisp vocals. Bass performance is adequate but does not match the more bass-heavy tuning found on some competing models. The sound signature is closer to neutral-tuned headphones such as the Sennheiser Accentum.

The headphones support spatial audio with two modes — Concert and Cinema. Cinema mode enhances depth for video streaming, while Concert mode boosts bass and treble for music playback.

Advertisement

Active noise cancellation is rated at up to 40dB. In real-world use, it is effective against steady background noise but less consistent in crowded or high-traffic environments.

The Nothing X app allows users to adjust EQ settings, manage ANC levels and switch spatial audio modes through a clean and straightforward interface.

Battery life

Battery life is one of the strongest selling points. CMF claims up to 100 hours of playback with ANC switched off and up to 50 hours with ANC enabled.

With daily usage of five to six hours, the headphones can last close to a full week on a single charge, retaining significant battery capacity. Charging takes approximately two hours.

Verdict

The CMF Headphone Pro delivers a feature set that is rare at its price point. The combination of distinctive design, long battery life, physical controls and app-based customisation gives it a premium feel in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. While its noise cancellation is only average and bass performance will not satisfy all listeners, the overall package is competitive. At Rs 7,999, CMF has positioned the Headphone Pro as a serious alternative to established players and a strong contender for younger buyers looking for style, endurance and modern features.