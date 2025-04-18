Headphone Zone x Oriveti Blackbird review: Audiophile bass bliss

For years, the audiophile community has been caught in a paradox: can genuinely premium sound quality coexist with thrilling bass? Traditionally, audiophile gear emphasises clinical accuracy, often leaving bass enthusiasts out in the cold. Enter Headphone Zone’s latest collaboration with Oriveti - the Blackbird, a pair of IEMs boldly designed for audiophiles who also like their music loud, fun, and unapologetically bass-forward. After a thorough listen, it’s clear this collaboration isn’t just hype; the Blackbird is legitimately impressive, balancing vibrant bass with the kind of sonic precision audiophiles crave.

Design and Comfort: Subtle Luxury, Perfect Fit

Right out of the box, the Blackbird looks and feels premium beyond its sub-₹5,000 price. Its lightweight acrylic shell, crafted via advanced 3D printing, offers both acoustic advantages and unmatched ergonomics. In daily use, these IEMs practically vanish in your ears, snug enough for jogging yet comfortable for multi-hour listening sessions.

Included accessories underscore its thoughtful design: six pairs of ear tips (three bullet-shaped, three bowl-shaped) allow for personalised fit and sound-tuning, while a premium carrying case ensures durability and portability. The detachable cable with standard 0.78mm 2-pin connectors is robust and minimises noise interference, making future cable upgrades simple and affordable.

Sound Quality: Party Meets Precision

Here’s the thing about audiophile gear: it typically demands compromise. Want clear, nuanced sound? Say goodbye to impactful bass. Prefer bass-heavy gear? You risk muddy mids and harsh trebles. The Blackbird shatters that compromise. Employing a hybrid driver setup, one 10mm dynamic driver for bass paired with two balanced armature drivers for mids and highs, it delivers a vivid, layered, and exceptionally balanced sound.

The standout here is unquestionably the bass, delivered by that large 10mm dynamic driver. Tracks like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Daft Punk’s “Lose Yourself to Dance” showcase the Blackbird’s strengths beautifully. Bass hits with authority, visceral yet never overwhelming. The low-end is punchy, textured, and deeply satisfying without distorting or overshadowing other frequencies, something rarely achieved at this price point.

But bass alone doesn’t define the Blackbird. The dual balanced armature drivers offer crisp, clear mids and a refined treble response. Vocals from artists like Adele and John Mayer sound lively and intimate, while instruments are articulate, detailed, and well-separated. Even complex tracks maintain clarity without fatigue, an essential feature for prolonged listening sessions.

The Blackbird’s tuning is unmistakably V-shaped, boosting bass and treble while slightly recessing mids. This creates an energetic, engaging soundstage that makes genres like EDM, pop, rock, and hip-hop particularly immersive. While purists seeking a flat, analytical response might balk at this lively character, fans of dynamic, impactful audio will be in sonic heaven.

Practical Performance: Built for Daily Life

While sound quality is paramount, real-world usability matters equally. Here, the Blackbird shines. Its detachable, high-quality cable not only feels robust but also drastically reduces cable noise (“microphonics”), a notable achievement at this price point. The versatile 3.5mm jack guarantees compatibility with nearly any device, from smartphones to DACs and high-res audio players.

Noise isolation is commendable, thanks to the carefully shaped shells and included ear tips, comfortably blocking ambient sounds for immersive listening, even in noisy urban environments or during commutes.

Minor Nitpicks

No product is perfect. Bass enthusiasts will adore the Blackbird, but listeners chasing absolute neutrality may find the low-end slightly exaggerated. Additionally, while the included cable is premium, incorporating an in-line remote or mic would have further enhanced convenience, particularly for phone usage.

Final Verdict: Punching Far Above Its Weight

Priced at ₹4,999, the Blackbird stands out as an exceptional value. It skillfully competes against IEMs priced significantly higher, offering a unique balance between audiophile refinement and engaging bass-centric tuning. For audiophiles stepping up from entry-level earphones, this represents an ideal blend of affordability, luxury, and audio performance.

The Headphone Zone x Oriveti Blackbird's hybrid driver design delivers rich, textured bass alongside precise mids and highs, creating an exciting, energetic listening experience rarely found at this price. Comfortable ergonomics, thoughtful accessories, and durable build quality further enhance its appeal, ensuring these IEMs aren’t just great-sounding but practical for daily use.