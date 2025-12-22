Lava Agni 4 review: A stylish all rounder that mostly gets everything right

Lava has been on an aggressive trajectory in the Indian smartphone market, focusing on delivering competitive specifications with a promise of a clean, bloatware-free software experience. After the resounding success that was the Lava Agni 2, and a competent (albeit less stellar) Agni 3, Lava has launched the Agni 4, the latest flagship in its mid-range line-up..

Advertisement

Priced strategically to take on established international players, the Agni 4 enters the arena with a powerful processor, fast memory, and a sleek, sophisticated design language. I have spent time with the Lava Agni 4 to determine if it is merely a spec-sheet contender or a genuine game-changer in the crowded sub-₹25,000 segment.

Display & Design: A Premium Statement

The Lava Agni 4 immediately distinguishes itself with a design that feels much more premium in hand than it has any right to be. Lava has opted for an aluminium alloy metal frame, paired with a matte AG glass back, a combination usually reserved for more expensive flagship devices. This material choice not only provides structural rigidity but also gives the phone a sophisticated, tactile finish that resists fingerprints well. The device is also practical, boasting an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Lava has also added a customisable 'Action Key' on the side for quick shortcuts, which is technically useful but also feels like an addition made out of peer pressure.

Advertisement

The visual experience is anchored by a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high resolution (1220 x 2712 pixels). The panel is vibrant and crisp, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and animations. With a stunning peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits, outdoor visibility is excellent, a critical factor when using it outdoors under direct sunlight. Protection is handled by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring a level of durability that matches the premium in-hand feel. I have no complaints; this is one gorgeous screen.

Performance: Commendable Powerhouse

Performance is arguably the Agni 4's biggest calling card. It is powered by the capable MediaTek Dimensity 8350 5G chipset. This SoC is paired with a flagship-grade memory configuration: 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This hardware combo results in a snappy, lag-free user experience, whether you are simply opening apps, browsing the web, or heavy multitasking.

Advertisement

To put its power to the test, we ran high-end games like COD Mobile on high settings. The Agni 4 handled the experience commendably, maintaining stable frame rates even during intense engagements. We were able to run the game smoothly on Very High graphics and Max framerate. For thermal management, Lava has included a large 4300mm² VC liquid cooling system. This system proved effective; even after extended gaming sessions, the phone remained largely comfortable to hold, demonstrating its ability to sustain peak performance without major thermal throttling.

Battery: All-Day Endurance with Fast Charging

The phone packs a run-of-the-mill 5,000mAh battery, a reliable and safe bet for modern mid-range devices. Thanks to the efficient Dimensity 8350 processor and clean software optimisation, the phone easily sails through a full day of mixed, heavy usage, including constant social media activity, streaming, and several hours of calls.

When it comes time to refuel, the Agni 4 charges quickly with its 66W fast charging support. The bundled charger can take the battery to 50% capacity in around 20 minutes, and a full charge is achieved in under an hour. So, effectively, you will not face any battery anxiety.

Cameras: Decent Output with Room for Fine-Tuning

Advertisement

The camera setup is robust on paper: a dual rear configuration featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, complemented by a large 50MP selfie camera up front. Both front and rear cameras are capable of shooting video at up to 4K 60fps, a feature still rare in this price segment.

In real-world testing, the primary camera generally gives a decent output in daylight. Details are captured well, though I did notice that the camera slightly over-sharpened the image, which can sometimes give scenes a less natural, processed look, especially when pixel-peeping. The dynamic range is acceptable, but it can struggle in high-contrast scenarios. Where the camera truly impresses is with its portrait mode; the edge detection is reliable, and the resulting bokeh effect is aesthetically pleasing. The 50MP selfie shooter performs admirably, capturing detailed and well-exposed shots. Below are some of the samples I took:

Lava Agni 4 Camera Samples

UI: Clean, Intuitive, and AI-Driven

The Lava Agni 4 runs on a nearly clean, stock version of Android 15, a refreshing change from the heavily skinned interfaces of many competitors. The absence of bloatware ensures a swift, uncluttered user experience. Lava has also committed to a great software cycle, promising three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Advertisement

The main software innovation here is the debut of Vayu AI, Lava’s system-level AI companion. While the suite of AI agents (for productivity, learning, and creativity) is genuinely useful, the interface integration needs refinement. The built-in AI pet widget (designed as an interactive assistant shortcut on the home screen) could also use some tweaking, as it seems finicky to use and adjust, often requiring multiple taps or specific phrasing to respond correctly.

Price and Availability

The Lava Agni 4 comes in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 24,999. It is available in two colours, Phantom Black and Lunar Mist. The device is available to purchase via Amazon and Lava's official website, along with offline retailers

Conclusion: A Premium Mid-Ranger That Delivers

The Lava Agni 4 is a solid mid-range smartphone that shows that Lava still has ambition and a strong commitment to deliver premium quality and high-tier performance smartphones at affordable prices. The metal frame and AG glass back ensure that the device feels much more premium in hand than it has any right to be, which, in my opinion, is setting a new standard for build quality in this price range. Paired with the Dimensity 8350, the performance under pressure, especially in heavy gaming and multitasking, is also commendable.

Advertisement

While the Agni 4 is a stellar device, it is not without its minor flaws. My primary cons are related to multimedia and software polish: the speakers could have been better, lacking the fullness and depth expected from a stereo setup and the built-in AI pet widget could also use some tweaking.

Overall, the Lava Agni 4 offers a truly value-for-money mix of flagship-level materials, a dazzling 1.5K AMOLED display, and potent performance, all wrapped in a clean software package. For anyone seeking a fast, capable, and premium-feeling smartphone in the sub Rs 25,000 segment, the Agni 4 is an easy recommendation.