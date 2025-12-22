Nuuk BRĪSK 6.5L Air Fryer review: When design and health finally agree

Air fryers have become kitchen staples in Indian homes, but they have also become deeply boring. Most look the same, work roughly the same, and rarely give you a reason to care beyond convenience. The BRĪSK 6.5L Food-Safe Air Fryer from Nuuk arrives with a different pitch. It wants to be healthier, safer, better looking, and still affordable.

After using the BRĪSK for several days as part of everyday cooking, it becomes clear that this is not just another rebranded appliance. It is a thoughtful attempt to fix some of the quiet frustrations people have learned to live with when it comes to air fryers.

Design: Built to Be Seen, Not Hidden

The first thing you notice is the colour. The Nuuk Red unit immediately stands out in a sea of black and grey kitchen appliances. It is bold without feeling childish, and modern without trying too hard. This is an air fryer designed to sit proudly on your counter, not be shoved into a corner after use.

The body is made from durable ABS plastic and feels sturdy. At just over four kilograms, it has enough weight to feel stable when pulling the basket in and out, but not so much that moving it around becomes a chore. The proportions are compact considering the 6.5L capacity, and the integrated viewing window adds a premium touch that also happens to be genuinely useful.

There is a small but important detail here. The see-through window changes how you cook. Instead of constantly opening the basket and disrupting airflow, you can simply glance over and judge colour, texture, and doneness in real time.

Controls and Ease of Use: Modern Without Overthinking It

The touch control panel sits neatly on top and responds quickly. It looks clean, intuitive, and far more refined than traditional knob-based designs. There are eight preset modes covering common use cases, and manual temperature control ranges from 40 to 200 degrees Celsius.

Precision is where this fryer shines. Timers go up to 120 minutes, and the temperature adjustments feel reliable rather than approximate. The shake alarm is a small but welcome addition, especially for fries, nuggets, and cutlets that need even browning.

That said, the touch panel does pick up fingerprints easily, especially when cooking oily food. You will find yourself wiping it down more often than you would with physical buttons.

Cooking Performance: Consistent and Confidence-Boosting

Nuuk’s 360-degree even cooking system works as advertised. Whether it was frozen snacks, paneer tikka, cutlets, or a quick personal pizza, the results were consistent. Food browned evenly, textures were predictable, and very little oil was needed.

The 6.5L basket is ideal for small to medium families. It comfortably handles a full batch of snacks or a generous portion of vegetables without overcrowding. Preheating is quick, cooking times are reasonable, and the unit stays relatively quiet while running.

The viewing window deserves another mention here. Watching food cook sounds trivial, but it reduces guesswork significantly. It makes air frying feel more controlled, especially for first-time users.

The Coating That Actually Matters

The headline feature is the ILAG CeramicTech coating, and it is not just marketing fluff. Unlike many non-stick air fryers that rely on PTFE-based coatings, this one is free from PTFE, PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium.

In practical terms, this means no chemical leaching and fewer worries about long-term health risks. It also means easier cleaning. After multiple cooking sessions, the basket and tray washed clean with minimal effort. No stubborn residue, no aggressive scrubbing, and no lingering smells.

At this price point, ceramic coating feels like a meaningful upgrade rather than a luxury add-on.

What It Gets Wrong

No product is flawless. The touch panel can feel overly sensitive at times, alongwith the aforementioned fingerprint issue. Preset modes are useful, but Indian snacks often still require manual adjustments.

These are inconveniences rather than deal-breakers, and most users will adapt quickly.

Verdict: A Smarter Kind of Upgrade

The BRĪSK 6.5L Air Fryer does something refreshing. It treats health, design, and usability as equally important. At ₹8,999, it undercuts many established brands while offering features that genuinely improve daily cooking.

If you want an air fryer that looks good, feels safe to use, cleans easily, and delivers reliable results without drama, the BRĪSK makes a compelling case. It is not trying to reinvent cooking, but it does make the process calmer, cleaner, and more enjoyable.

That alone makes it worth paying attention to.