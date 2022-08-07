Philips’s Sneaker Cleaner is great for keeping those kicks clean

Sneakers are becoming popular again as a style statement and with a good pair priced at anything between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, you would rather keep them clean and proper. With the roads dusty and polluted, keeping sneakers spotless is a challenge for many. It becomes even more difficult when the material is leather or suede.

This is where Philips’ Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 comes in.

Priced at a convenient Rs 2,595, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 is basically a battery-powered portable brush that helps make the cleaning process easy. It comes with three detachable heads - soft foam, a hard brush, and a soft brush. The user manual lists specific brushes which can be used for particular material so that you don’t make the mistake of using a hard brush on soft suede. The soft brush can be used on mesh and canvas while the hard brush is meant for textured rubber and shoe soles. The foam head is meant to be used for delicate materials like leather, suede, and PVC.

The Sneaker Cleaner essentially cuts down on the effort and time it takes to manually scrub a sneaker clean and automates the whole process. You still are doing a part of the work manually, but the heavy-lifting (and scrubbing) is being done by the Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 is powered by four AA batteries and the water-proof head rotates at 500 RPM. The device is IPX5 waterproof rated so you can comfortably use it while cleaning, but do not submerge it into water entirely. Weighing in at a mere 0.35kg, the cordless Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 is easy to slip into any bag and also promises about 80 minutes of run-time. The device also comes with a two-year warranty.

Should you buy it?

If you love your shoes, this is a great device to have. While it does not cater to all types of shoes, it has sneakers and other soft-material shoes covered for you. If you are a sneakerhead, constantly adding your collection, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 is perfect for you.

Under normal circumstances, without a sneaker cleaner like this, you would either be cleaning your shoes manually or sending some of them off for dry cleaning. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 saves you both time and money.