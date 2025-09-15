Power banks have quietly evolved from emergency phone chargers into serious everyday tools. Magnetic wireless charging has made them more convenient, built-in cables have reduced clutter, and higher wattage has pushed them beyond phones into laptops and cameras. Look closely, though, and not all power banks are trying to solve the same problem.

Stuffcool’s Click Trio and Nemo focus on compact, MagSafe-style convenience, while the Giga Max takes an entirely different route, chasing raw power and capacity in the smallest possible footprint. Together, they paint a clear picture of where portable charging is heading.

Design and First Impressions

Click Trio feels like a multitool disguised as a power bank. It is slightly larger than a typical 10,000mAh magnetic pack, but every millimetre feels purposeful. You get a magnetic wireless surface, a built-in Type C cable, a PD Type C port, and a small aluminium kickstand that lets your phone rest upright while charging. It feels well-finished, slightly premium, and clearly designed for desk use as much as travel.

Nemo goes in the opposite direction. It is compact, dense, and shaped like a thick candy bar that slips easily into a pocket. The magnetic surface sits on one side, while a small digital display on the front shows battery percentage and charging status. It feels utilitarian rather than flashy, but extremely practical for daily carry.

Giga Max immediately stands out by scale and intent. Despite housing a massive 25,000mAh battery, it is shockingly compact for what it does, measuring just over 10 cm in length. It feels solid, slightly heavy, and purpose-built. The built-in 100W Type C cable is thick and confidence-inspiring, signalling that this power bank is meant to charge more than just phones.

Charging Capabilities Compared

Click Trio is the most versatile of the three in terms of device variety. It supports 15W magnetic wireless charging for compatible Android phones with MagSafe-style cases and 7.5W for iPhones. A standout feature is the integrated 3W Apple Watch charger built into the wireless surface, which lets you top up a watch alongside your phone. Wired charging is handled by a 20W PD Type C port and an 18W built-in Type C cable.

Nemo keeps things simpler but faster for wired charging. Wireless charging tops out at 15W for iPhones, while the built-in Type-C cable delivers 20W output. There is also a USB-A port pushing up to 22.5W, making it more friendly for Android phones from brands like Samsung, Realme, and OPPO. PPS support adds flexibility, even if wireless remains more of a convenience feature here.

Giga Max operates in a completely different league. Its built-in 100W Type C cable can charge laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and tablets without hesitation. It supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 for recent Galaxy Ultra phones and can push a phone to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. Dual output includes a 100W Type C port and an 18W USB-A port, while 60W fast input charging means the bank itself does not take forever to refill.

Portability and Everyday Use

Click Trio is best suited for bags, backpacks, or desks. The built-in stand is genuinely useful during video calls or while watching content, and the Apple Watch charging makes it a solid travel companion for Apple users. It is airline-safe and BIS certified, but not something you would casually slip into your jeans pocket.

Nemo is the most pocketable of the three. At just over 200 grams, it works well as a daily carry power bank. The digital display is a small but meaningful quality-of-life feature, removing the guesswork around remaining charge.

Giga Max is portable in a different sense. It is airline-safe despite its huge capacity, sitting comfortably under the 100Wh limit, but it is meant for backpacks rather than pockets. This is the power bank you carry when you want to leave your laptop charger at home.

Real World Performance

In day-to-day use, Click Trio shines when charging multiple smaller devices. Wireless charging is stable, wired speeds are reliable, and the Apple Watch module works well as an emergency top-up, though it is slow by nature.

Nemo delivers exactly what it promises. It can recharge a modern iPhone close to two times over wired connections, while wireless charging works best for quick, convenient boosts rather than full refills. Heat management is controlled, and the display makes usage feel more transparent.

Giga Max is all about confidence. Plug in a laptop, camera, or tablet, and it simply works. The TFT display showing real-time power flow is excellent, especially when managing high-wattage devices. The note about the power button is worth remembering, but once you get used to it, operation is straightforward.

Pricing and Value

Click Trio is priced at ₹2,699 and justifies it with versatility, wireless charging, Apple Watch support, and thoughtful extras like the stand.

Nemo comes in at ₹2,499, offering strong wired charging, a clean design, and excellent portability.

Giga Max is the most expensive at ₹4,999, but it plays in a completely different category. Few power banks in India offer 25,000mAh capacity with true 100W output in such a compact, airline-safe form.

Final Verdict

These three power banks are not direct competitors so much as specialists.

Click Trio is ideal for Apple-centric users who want wireless charging, watch support, and a desk-friendly design.

Nemo is the best everyday carry option, compact, reliable, and fast enough for most phones.

Giga Max is for power users who want one device to charge everything, including laptops, without compromise.

Pick the one that matches your lifestyle, not just your phone.