Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, features, camera, specs

Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s: Vivo India has launched its Vivo U20 and Realme launched Realme 5s in India last week. Vivo U20 was launched in less than two months after the debut of its predecessor Vivo U10. The latest Vivo smartphone retains some features from its predecessor, like a triple rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery.

These new budget smartphones from Vivo and Realme come with their own perks and features. However, the new Vivo U20 costs around Rs 1,000 more than the Realme 5s. So is the new Vivo U20 worth the extra cash?

Here's a quick comparison between Vivo U20 and Realme 5s on the basis of their prices, features, and specifications.

Display

Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels, peak brightness of 480 nits and over 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Connectivity and OS

Both the smartphone runs on Android Pie with different custom skins. Vivo U20 gets Funtouch OS 9 skin on top, while the Realme 5s has ColorOS 6 skin on top. Both phones feature dual-SIM connectivity.

The new Vivo U20 comes with 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. The phone also supports the company's proprietary Dual-Engine fast charge technology and comes with an 18W fast charger out of the box. Sensors on the Vivo U20 include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor and fingerprint sensor at the back. On the inside, the Vivo U20 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Realme 5s comes with internal storage up to 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The new Realme smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and Glonass. It is powered through a 5,000mAh battery and has sensors like -- a fingerprint reader, accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, and gyroscope. Under the hood, Realme 5s gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon, 665 SoC.

Camera

Vivo U20 comes with triple rear camera setup, featuring a 16MP Sony IMX499 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Other sensors include an additional 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the imaging front, Realme 5s is equipped with quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other camera sensors in Realme 5s are an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Vivo U20 sports a 16MP camera, while Realme 5s has a 13MP selfie snapper.

Price

Vivo U20's price in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant is Rs 10,990 and for 6GB + 64GB storage model is Rs 11,990. Vivo's latest smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options. Vivo U20 will go on sale from November 28 via official Vivo e-shop and Amazon.in.

Realme 5s's price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Purple, and Red colour options and will go on sale starting November 29 via the company's official website Realme.com and Flipkart.

