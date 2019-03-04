Samsung Galaxy A40 launch expected soon, pricing details leaked

After unveiling three A-series phones in India, Samsung has now teased Galaxy A40 in Europe. The price and certain specifications of the phone have been leaked. The phone is expected to arrive with Android Pie OS on top of the new Samsung skin, One UI. The phone is tipped to first launch in Europe and may arrive in the Indian market soon.

As per MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A40 will be priced at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,000). The launch timeline of Samsung Galaxy A40 isn't known yet. The report states that the phone may also arrive in India eventually given that Samsung had claimed earlier that 'Galaxy A' phones will be revealed each month till June.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A40 is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and run Android Pie. The countries where the phone would be launched include UK, Poland, France, and Germany among others, however, as mentioned a definite release date is not known.

There are also rumours of Samsung Galaxy A90 which would come with a sliding and a rotating camera system which will allow the camera to be used as a front and rear camera depending upon the position it is kept in. As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to run on One UI based on Android Pie. The Galaxy A90 will have a 6.41-inch display and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Edited By: Udit Verma

