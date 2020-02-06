Samsung Galaxy A50s gets huge Rs 5500 price cut in India, makes it difficult for Samsung Galaxy A51

Highlights The 4GB variant is now available for Rs Rs 17,499.

The 6GB vairant is now available for Rs 19, 999

Whereas the Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999

Samsung's mid-range phone Galaxy A50s has received a price cut in India. The phone, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, is now available for Rs 17,499. The 6GB variant of the Galaxy A50s, which was earlier available for Rs 24,999, has now come down to Rs 19,999. The revised prices can be seen on e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's official website.

It is possible that the prices have also been changed in the offline market, considering that the price cut is reflected on the official Samsung website.

The A50s comes with 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. Both the 4GB and 6GB variants come with 128 GB storage. The device houses a 4,000 mAH battery supported by a 15 W fast charging.

In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 lens. It has a 32-megapixel camera in the front and it supports super steady video feature.

The Galaxy A50s has nice 3D Prism design, with three different colour options to choose from such as the Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet and Prism Crush White. The phone offers decent features according to its price and its fresh price is surely going to put people in a dilemma and may impact the users who want to choose the Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A51 is a newer phone compared to the Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A51 is slightly bigger than the Galaxy A50s with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen that uses AMOLED panel. The A51 comes with 6GB RAM powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor and 128 GB storage, expandable up to 512 GB.

Coming to the camera, the A51 has one extra camera compared to what you get in the Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A51 has a four rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel punch hole camera. It flaunts a decent design and comes with three different colour options. The device is priced at Rs 23, 999.

And that is where lies the problem for the Galaxy A51 because at new prices the Galaxy A50s looks like a better value for money. Sure, with Galaxy A51 users will get better set cameras, and the fact remains that this is a newer phone and newer is better, yet keep in mind that it will cost Rs 4,000 more. A lot of users who want the latest phone will no doubt be willing to pay this extra Rs 4,000 for the Galaxy A51, but many looking for a good value of money may look towards the Galaxy A50s.