Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN lens ghosting issues fixed, company to replace affected lenses

Highlights Sigma published a notice last month for 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN lens.

The lens is meant for Sony E mount and L mount camera systems.

Sigma has now shared a follow-up notice which confirms that the company has addressed the issue and will be replacing the affected units.

Sigma is a well-known lens manufacturer based in Japan. Last month, the company officially informed its users about an issue that occurred with select units of 2870mm F2.8 DG DN lens. This lens is meant for Sony E mount and L mount camera systems. As per the latest move, Sigma has now shared a follow-up notice which confirms that the company has addressed the issue and will be replacing the affected units without any cost.

"We have become aware of a potential issue with our recently released SIGMA 28-70 F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, which could lead to increased ghosting over time in certain shooting conditions. This falls short of our usual high standards so we are acting as quickly as possible to rectify the issue," the initial notice read. "We will suspend all shipments of the applicable product until the cause of this matter has been identified. Once we know the cause, we will be in touch with the small number of affected customers to advise on whether we will repair their lens or replace it, and how this process will work."

Now, the latest follow-up notice reads, "Regarding the interchangeable lens SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary for mirrorless cameras announced on March 23rd, 2021, as a result of our investigation, there is a possibility that the ghost resistance will deteriorate with some products from the initial lot. In addition, since we have confirmed the countermeasures by process management regarding this matter, we would like to inform you below that we would like to collect all the products with the target serial number and replace them with new ones."

The company says that all the lenses with serial numbers prior to 55488834 are the affected ones. The serial number can be found on the box of the lens, or on the body of the lens between the focus and zoom ring. Thus, people owning those lenses can contact Sigma to get their unit replaced. They should contact their local authorized Sigma service center using its dedicated webpage.