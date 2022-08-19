35 Android apps with dangerous malware found in Google Play store, delete if you have any installed

Google Play store has several protections in place to restrict apps consisting of malware, but there are times that scammers try out different ways to inject malware-infected apps into the Play store. Something similar happened this time. As per the Cybersecurity technology company Bitdefender, dangerous malware has been found in 35 popular Android apps. Now, if you have any of them on your phone, delete them immediately.

The cybersecurity firm identified 35 malicious apps on the Play store that tricked users into downloading them. As per the report, once the user installs the app, its name changes and the app icon remains hidden on the device. The idea behind such malicious activities is to serve ads and generate revenue through them. What is worse is that developers run these ads through their own framework, which bypasses the protections implemented by Android.

The following is the complete list of malicious apps the cybersecurity firm discovered.

Walls light - Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji - Keyboard

Grad Wallpapers - 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers - Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers - 4K & HD

EffectMania - Photo Editor

Art Filter - Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver - Camera Helper

Photopix Effects - Art Filter

Led Theme - Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard - Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart Wifi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Volume Control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QR Creator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper - Anime HD

Now, if you have any of these apps installed on your device, delete them immediately. It is quite possible that the apps could have changed their names and icons. Now that means you will need to carefully check the apps that you are planning to install on your mobile device. So, how can you avoid downloading malicious/fake apps?

- Check the name of the developer first. Download apps developed by the original developer.

- Check out the reviews before installing any app on your phone device.

- Install apps only from an official platform like Google Play store (for Android) and Apple App store (for iPhone users).

- Check the rating first before you install any application on your mobile phone.

