38 million records of personal information exposed due to multiple data leaks from Microsoft Power Apps

As many as 47 entities have been discovered to be the victim of data exposure through a vulnerability in Microsoft Power Apps portals. The "new vector of data exposure" was found to exist with Power Apps portals that were configured to allow public access, including those of governments and large companies.

The security lapse has been discovered by the UpGuard Research team. As noted in a new report sharing the findings, a total of 38 million records were exposed in multiple data leaks through the vulnerability. The data exposure reportedly affected "governmental bodies like Indiana, Maryland, and New York City, and private companies like American Airlines, J.B. Hunt, and Microsoft."

Entities use Microsoft Power Apps for making "low code" apps that run on the cloud. The data on such portals is usually shared with both "internal and external users." The visibility of data as per the visitor on the portal is thus controlled through specific permissions. Analysts at UpGuard found a security risk within these permissions.

The report notes that anonymous users were able to access data (meant to be accessible to authorised personnel only) in some of the Power Apps portals. This was because of an OData (Open Data Protocol) API used for retrieving data from Power Apps lists. These lists source their data from tables, which require "Table Permissions" to share this data in a limited manner.

UpGuard highlights that two checks had to be put in place for the OData APIs to work securely. One, Table Permissions must be configured for the table from where the data is sourced. Another that the Enable Table Permissions Boolean value on the list record has to be set to true. "If those configurations are not set and the OData feed is enabled, anonymous users can access list data freely."

The security research team notes that the chances of this misconfiguration taking place and its impact "has not been adequately appreciated." It mentions that numerous security reviews of portals created through Microsoft Power Apps have failed to identify the issue, "presumably because it has never been adequately publicized as a data security concern before." The new findings by UpGuard come as an eye-opener towards such unnoticed vectors of data exposure.

UpGuard mentions that the risk has been identified and shared accurately in the product documentation for Power Apps. However, a mere warning in the technical documentation "is not sufficient to avoid the serious consequences of misconfiguring OData list feeds for Power Apps portals."

Since its findings, the company has reached out to Microsoft and other affected portals. It submitted a vulnerability report to the Microsoft Security Resource Center on June 24, 2021. However, it notes that Microsoft did not take any serious action until after UpGuard notified some of the portals that suffered from the most severe exposures. Many of Microsoft's own portals were also affected by the security lapse.

Since getting into action, Microsoft has now enabled table permissions by default for Power Apps portals. It even released a tool for the Power Apps users to self-diagnose their portals. The company even notified its government cloud customers of this issue, the consequent changes of which were observed by UpGuard later.