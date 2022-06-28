Acer Aspire 7 (2022) gaming laptop with 12th-Gen Intel CPU launched, price starts at Rs 62,990

Acer has refreshed its Aspire 7 (2022) laptop with 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. The laptop adopts a black colour finish, and it is designed for both productivity-focused users and entry-level gamers. Overall, the 2021 and 2022 editions of Aspire 7 laptops look more or less the same. The device will also retail via Flipkart apart from Acer India channels.

Acer Aspire 7 2022 price in India

The 2022 edition of Acer Aspire 7 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 62,990. As mentioned, it is available to purchase on Flipkart and Acer India channels.

The base model comes with a 12th-Gen Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, Windows 11 Home, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Acer Aspire 7 2022 specifications

The 2022 edition of Acer Aspire 7 continues to include considerable bezels on the screen and the top bezel includes a webcam for video calling. It even includes an aluminium chassis.

We also get a backlit keyboard with Numpad and the trackpad rests slightly on the left. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display, which offers an 81.67 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The bottom screen bezel or the chin has the Acer branding.

The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16 GB of DDRM system memory, and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD storage. Users can upgrade the RAM configuration up to 32GB using two SODIMM modules.

Acer says the new Aspire 7 is designed with an air inlet keyboard that upgrades the thermal performance by expelling up to 10 per cent more heat than a non-air inlet. It also includes a triple thermal pipe design where two thermal pipes draw heat from the CPU and one thermal pipe for the GPU. This may keep the laptop cooler during intense gaming sessions.

Other key features include a 50Wh battery, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI, a fingerprint reader, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n plus ax wireless LAN.



