ACT launches 1Gbps broadband plan in Delhi, check similar plans from Airtel XStream, JioFiber and MTNL

Atria Convergence Technology (ACT) Fibernet on Tuesday launched two new broadband plans in Delhi. The first plan is an entry-level plan which is priced at Rs 549 that comes with 50 Mbps speed and is an unlimited plan. The next plan, which the company calls ACT Giga comes with 1 Gbps speed and an unlimited data limit for Rs 1999. ACT has another 1Gbps broadband plan available in select circles including Bengaluru which is priced at Rs 5999. The plan bundles 5500GB of data per month for the Bangalore circle. It has a FUP limit of 5500GB after which the speed is reduced to 5 Mbps. This broadband plan from ACT is priced at Rs 5999 as it offers benefits including ACT Stream TV 4K which comes for Rs 200 per month, 1 month free trial of Zee5 Premium, Hungama, Sonny Live, Aha, Epic On, Act Game, Act Shield and Cult Fit.

ACT offers three 1Gbps broadband plans in Chennai circle that offer 1000 Mbps or 1Gbps. These plans are priced at Rs 2999, Rs 3999 and Rs 4999 and come with a FUP limit of 5000GB, 8000GB, and 10,000GB respectively.

Following broadband plans from AirtelXStream, JioFIber and MTNL offer 1Gbps speed:

Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream VIP broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 1 Gbps and unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan will now come with a 4X4 router that will give users WiFi coverage with 1Gbps coverage in small homes and offices. The plan listed as the VIP subscription has unlimited internet, with up to 1Gbps speed. Coming to the OTT benefits, this plan gives access to Airtel Xstream Premium content, Zee 5 Premium, Amazon Prime subscription, and access to Netflix for three months.

JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan: Coming to the Rs 3999 broadband plans, it offers unlimited internet with 1Gbps internet speed per second. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and access to 15 OTT apps worth a Rs 1650 monthly subscription. These include streaming benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.

MTNL Rs 2990 broadband plan: MTNL in2019 launched two 1Gbps broadband plans for the Delhi circle. The plans since have been altered in terms of benefits and it seems that as of now the 1Gbps broadband plan is available in the Delhi circle. MTNL's FTTH 2990 broadband plan gives 1Gbps up to 3000GB after which the speed is reduced to 5Mbps. The plan is available only in the Delhi circle as of now and can be subscribed for a month, three months and one year. The fiber broadband plan is priced at Rs 2900, Rs 7970 and Rs 29,900 and gives 1000GB free usage for six months.

Tata Sky Rs 3600 broadband plan: Tata Sky Broadband is also giving a 1Gbps broadband plan in various regions. These broadband plans come for a validity of one month, three months, six months and twelve months. The one-month plan is priced at Rs 3600 and the three-month plan comes for Rs 10,800. The six-month and the twelve-month plans come for Rs 19,800 and Rs 36,000 and will save users Rs 1800 and Rs 7200.