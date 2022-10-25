After Wipro and Infosys, this Indian IT firm fires employees for moonlighting

Indian IT company Happiest Mind Technologies has reportedly fired a "few" employees for 'moonlighting', which essentially means taking a second job without informing the primary employer. The company has even deemed the practice "unacceptable", echoing Wipro's earlier reaction, which equated moonlighting to cheating. The exact number of sacked employees remains unclear, but the individuals were found engaging in such practices over the last 6-12 months, likely in the work-from-home model. The company has even said that moonlighting is not "very prevalent" within the company.

According to The Economic Times, Happiest Minds had around 4,581 employees as of September 30, 2022, and the company logged 33.7 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit in Q22022 (July to August quarter). The company's official website notes that it specialises in providing solutions to partners in the fields of AI, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, and the internet of things.

Addressing the concern around moonlighting, Happiest Minds executive, Joseph Anantharaju told the publication that the company was clear with employees regarding moonlighting. The senior executive further said, "Because when you sign a contract or employment offer, you are agreeing to work only for that company". When asked whether the company found employees taking a second job in secret, Anantharaju said that it found a few and terminated them immediately.

He notes, "We are clear, you can't be moonlighting. If you want to do some voluntary activities in unrelated areas... maybe wish to go teach in a school over the weekend that is different. But for us, you have to have all of your time dedicated to Happiest Minds and working out here".

Happiest Minds, as a measure, has started calling employees back to the office for more transparency. Physically, working from the office also allows companies to identify these practices by employees. Currently, 60 per cent of the Happiest Minds workforce is operating from the office and the numbers will increase by April next year.

Moonlighting has divided the Indian IT sector. The debate around moonlight got wider when Wipro chief Rishad Premji equated it to cheating. However, he later clarified that he's okay with employees taking a second job as long as they are not working with rival firms. Other Indian IT firms, such as Tata Consultancy Services, called moonlighting an ethical issue, while Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said he could be open to the practice if it helps employees make extra money. Recently, Infosys said that it fired people working for two companies simultaneously.



