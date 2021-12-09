AirPods Pro 2: Features, new motion sensors, specs, India price, and everything we know so far

Apple launched its premium TWS offering, i.e. AirPods Pro, back in 2019. And since then, we have been waiting for an upgrade. It is possible that the upcoming TWS will be named AirPods Pro 2. As per a fresh report, Apple plans to unveil the TWS earphones in the last quarter of 2022. The report further states that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will see a major redesign.

The suggested design hints towards the removal of the stem, which has been the defining design characteristic of the Apple AirPods. Assumptions are being made that Apple could switch to a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro.

Apart from the design, Apple is also tipped to get hardware changes and a few new features. This may include a new Chipset for improved connectivity, updated motion sensors for fitness tracking and better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While that was a brief introduction to the AirPods Pro 2, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

AirPods Pro 2: Specs and features

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 has been reported to launch in the last quarter of 2022. The information comes from the popular Apple analyst- Ming-Chi Kuo. While multiple leaks have hinted towards a 2022 launch, a specific launch timeline is unknown.

In the note, Kuo says that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will get a major redesign. With the most significant change being the removal of the stem. It is said that Apple may offer AirPods Pro 2 in a Beats Fit Pro 2 design. Changes are also expected for the case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. As per which, the case will be more compact and lightweight. The case may be 46mm tall, 54mm wide, and 21mm thick. It may also come with IPX4 water resistance.

The TWS earphones may also feature an upgraded chipset. This new chipset is tipped to bring improved connectivity, sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation.

A previously leaked image AirPods Pro 2, Photo- MacRumors

Apple is expected to have a major focus on fitness with upgraded sensors and exercise tracking features. It is currently unknown as to what features Apple will bring to the AirPods Pro 2. However, we may see Heart rate measurement, steps, distance and calorie tracking on these earbuds.

In a previous report, the Digitimes hinted towards the inclusion of ambient light sensors. The sensors are hinted to enable features like step counter, motion detection, and heart rate monitoring and more.

Apple has won multiple patents earlier this year. It wasn't possible to include all of them, so we listed the ones that could make it to AirPods Pro 2. In one of the patents, Apple describes the ability to control true wireless earbuds with futuristic 'in-air gestures'.

Another patent states how future AirPods will be able to pause at lower volume automatically if there's a hazard in your environment. The patent details a pair of truly wireless earbuds that can adjust their audio output based on the user's activities and location. The actions include "adjusting audio volume, stopping or preventing audio from playing, providing feedback, directions, encouragement, advice, safety information, instructions, and the like".

Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch date

There hasn't been a word from Apple around the launch of Apple AirPods Pro 2. However, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo states that the launch may take place in the final quarter of 2022. Other tipsters have also hinted towards a 2022 launch, but we don't have a specific launch date yet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 India price

The Apple AirPods Pro is the company's flagship TWS offering that launched in 2019. The AirPods Pro currently sells at Rs 24,900 in the country. While it's too early to talk about the price of the AirPods Pro 2. We can expect a slight increase in the price over the current model.