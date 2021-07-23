Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi data only prepaid plans under Rs 250

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi introduced new prepaid plans that offer data in bulk with no daily data limit. These plans give an all-round validity of 30 days and 60 days. Jio introduced a new prepaid plan with no daily data limit at Rs 247. The plan gives 25 GB of data for up to 30 days. Now, there are a number of plans that give calling benefits and SMS benefits along with data plans, but in this article, we are only discussing the data plans from the telcos which can come in handy to users if they feel that their prepaid plan is not enough.

Some of these data plans also give access to streaming benefits. Some data plans are add-on plans while some are standalone plans that can be recharged separately. Airtel, Jio and Vi users who have the app can avail of data coupons that come along with some plans and also some plans that are app-exclusive or available to the app users.

Airtel Rs 98 data only plan: This plan is not app exclusive and can be accessed by all Airtel users. It gives 12 GB of data and is valid till the existing plan.

Airtel Rs 131 prepaid plan: This plan gives access to 100 MB data and gives access to Amazon Prime for 30 days, Airtel XStream, Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music for free. The validity of the plan is the same as the existing plan.

Airtel Rs 248 data plan: The recently launched data plan gives 25GB data with a premium subscription to Wynk and is valid till the existing validity of the plan.

Jio Rs 151 prepaid plan: This is a work-from-home data plan and gives unlimited 30GB data for 30 days.

Jio Rs 201 prepaid plan: This is a work-from-home data plan and gives unlimited 40GB data for 30 days.

Jio Rs 251 data-only plan: This is a work-from-home data plan and gives unlimited 50GB data for 30 days.

Vi Rs 251 data-only plan: The plan gives 50GB for 28 days.

BSNL Rs 151 data voucher: The plan gives 40GB data for 28 days and access to Zing.

BSNL Rs 198 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day for 50 days with access to Lokdhun content.