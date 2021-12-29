Airtel is giving its Rs 359, Rs 599 daily data recharge plans at a Rs 50 discount, check details

It has been around a month since telecom operators implemented their tariff hikes but they are still not sitting well with the users. During times like these, any and all sorts of discount coupons come as a saving grace for users struggling with the new expensive plans. Airtel is giving a Rs 50 discount with some of its prepaid plans. However, you must note that this discount is only available to Airtel Thanks app users. Airtel also gives additional data coupons when plans are subscribed through the app.

Now, coming to the Rs 359 prepaid plan from Airtel, it can be considered a basic prepaid plan that gives 2GB daily data along with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. When recharged through the Airtel Thanks app, the plan comes for Rs 309. It also comes with additional 2GB data that users can redeem at any point of their validity.

Another prepaid plan from Airtel which comes at a Rs 50 discount offer is the Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan. This plan comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It gives 3GB daily data along with unlimited calls and has a validity of 28 days. When the discount coupon is applied the plan comes down to Rs 549.

Airtel is separately giving a Rs 549 prepaid plan that gives access to 2GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. This plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to 4GB data coupons.

In related news, Airtel launched a prepaid plan at Rs 666 last week. This prepaid plan is giving 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel is also the only telco to give access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days with its Rs 699 prepaid plan. The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music.



