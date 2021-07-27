Airtel, Jio and Vi plans that give free access to Amazon Prime and Netflix

Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi have focussed on giving streaming benefits to users subscribing to their plans. These plans can come in handy to users who are not looking to buy streaming services separately. These plans also give data, calling and SMS benefits depending on the price of the plan. If the plans are bought separately, users would have to pay close to Rs 10,000 to get the annual subscription of OTT benefits.

However, if users play it right, they can get access to various streaming benefits and the benefits of the plans they subscribe to. In this article, we have focussed on subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Netflix that come along with plans with Airtel, Jio and Vi., Airtel also gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with its mobile prepaid plans.

Airtel, Jio and Vi plan with Amazon Prime benefit:

Airtel gives access to Amazon Prime subscription through its Rs 131 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The telco's Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans also give access to annual Amazon Prime subscription. The top-tier postpaid plans from Airtel also give access to Amazon Prime through added family connections. Airtel also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription through its postpaid plans. Airtel's Rs 999 broadband that gives 200 Mbps speed also gives access to Amazon Prime benefit.

Coming to Jio, the telco gives access to Amazon Prime benefit through its postpaid plus plans priced at Rs 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 plans. Jio's broadband plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499 also give access to Amazon Prime benefit.

Vodafone Idea or Vi gives access to Amazon Prime through its individual and family postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 1,099 and Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1348 postpaid plans.

Airtel, Jio and Vi plan with Netflix benefit:

All Reliance JioPostPaid Plus plans offer complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. They are priced at Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. Vi's postpaid plans priced at Rs 1099 and Rs 1348 give access to Netflix. Jio's broadband plans priced at Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999 and Rs 8499 also give access to annual Netflix subscriptions.



