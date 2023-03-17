Airtel launches unlimited 5G data offer for everyone, here is how to claim

Airtel has launched a new unlimited 5G data for its prepaid and postpaid users. The company has announced that it is removing capping on data usage on all existing plans. In simpler terms, there is now no limit on 5G data usage and this offer is available for all postpaid as well as prepaid plans that are priced at Rs 239 and above. The Airtel 5G users now don't have to worry about the data limits or daily data quota.

"Unlimited 5G Data offer is an introductory offer for Airtel customers to experience the power of 5G. Airtel customers on eligible plans who have 5G-enabled devices and have latched onto the Airtel 5G Plus network can now enjoy unlimited 5G Data," the company said.

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in about 270 Indian cities, which is something that the company is claiming. Though, it is way behind Reliance Jio as this telecom company says that it has rolled out 5G network in 365 cities in India. Jio promised that it will make 5G available across the country by the end of 2023. Airtel, on the other hand, announced that it will release it in all cities by March 2024.

It is worth pointing out that Reliance Jio is already offering unlimited 5G data as part of its "Jio 5G Welcome" offer. This is available only on Jio prepaid or postpaid plans that cost Rs 239 or above. A few weeks back, the telecom giant also launched a '5G Upgrade' data plan with a price of Rs 61.

Airtel customers just need to open the company's Airtel Thanks app to claim the "Unlimited 5G Data" offer. The banner for it will be visible on the main page and in other areas. It is important to note that one will be able to use unlimited 5G data only in 5G network areas. For prepaid customers, unlimited 5G Data will work until the validity of the pack. For postpaid customers, it's valid until their next bill generation.

"We are obsessed with delighting our customers with best-in-class products and services. This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus," said Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel.