Airtel vs Jio vs Vi best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data under Rs 600, check all offers

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans priced under Rs 600 that give up to 3GB daily data. Most of these plans give access to daily data benefits with SMS and calling. These plans will come in handy to users looking for daily data benefits. The telcos offer streaming benefits exclusive to the apps of the operators. Some plans also give access to exclusive streaming benefits that include access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit.

Starting with Airtel, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 265 and Rs 299. The Rs 265 prepaid plan gives access to 1GB daily data and 28 days validity. The plan also gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hellotunes and access to Wynk Music. The next plan, priced at Rs 299 gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with additional benefits remaining the same.

The next plan priced at Rs 599 from Airtel gives 3GB of daily data for 28 days. The plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits along with access to Prime Video Mobile Edition. It also gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music.

Jio's prepaid plans priced at Rs 239 offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day. Jio also gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 299 that offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Coming to 3GB daily data plans from Jio, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 419 and Rs 601. These plans give 3GB daily data for 28 days each. The Rs 601 plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar. Both plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea or Vi is giving a range of prepaid plans priced under Rs 600. Vi has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 199 that gives 18 days validity and gives 1GB daily data and gives truly unlimited calls. Starting with the Rs 219 prepaid plan, the plan gives 1GB daily data and has 21 days validity. Vi's prepaid plan priced at Rs 239 gives 1GB daily data, unlimited calls and has 24 days validity. For Rs 10 more at Rs 249, the prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data and has a validity of 21 days. The next prepaid plan in this bracket is priced at Rs 269 and gives 1GB of daily data for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea's 3GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 501 which gives access to 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. The plans have a validity of 28 days. Vi also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 475. This recently introduced plan gives 3GB daily data with 28 days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include access to unlimited nighttime data, access to Vi movies and TV and rollover data over the weekend.



