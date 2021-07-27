Airtel XStream offers a broadband plan at Rs 1499, Airtel Black gives a combo plan at Rs 1598, which is better

Airtel recently launched Airtel Black, an industry-first all-in-one solution for homes. The service allows users to combine fiber, DTH and mobile services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirements. Airtel has listed four Airtel Black plans live as of now and notes that customers can customise plans according to their needs. Airtel notes that users can opt for any two services from fiber, DTH and mobile plans. The fiber plans start at Rs 499 and give speed up to 1Gbps and unlimited data, along with a landline connection. The DTH plan starts at Rs 153 and comes with a one-time discount of Rs 465 on the first recharge.

Airtel allows users to combine plans under the Airtel Black services. Now Airtel has listed an Airtel Black plan priced at Rs 1598 that gives 2 postpaid connections and one broadband plan. The two postpaid connections include one regular account and one add-on account which give 105 GB of data and access to unlimited calls. The broadband connection in the plans gives access to up to 200 Mbps speed and unlimited calls. The plan also gives access to up to 200 Mbps speed and unlimited calls. It also gives a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream App.

Airtel offers an ultra-broadband plan at Rs 1499 that offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. As per Airtel, all of its broadband plans include Airtel Xstream 4k TV Box along with 10,000+ movies, shows and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The entertainment, ultra and VIP plans give access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 services while all plans give access to Airtel XStream OTT services that include Lionsgate, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Ultra. The plans also give access to the Airtel Thanks app, Wynk Music. Active DTH subscription is mandatory to continue accessing and enjoying internet-supported online content and services on Airtel Xstream Box.

If we look at the above plans, it is clear that Airtel Black is giving more benefits with its subscription. However, it offers 200 Mbps speed and lesser streaming benefits, but gives access to two postpaid plans, whereas the Rs 1499 plan is focussed on giving only broadband benefits, but if users are looking for higher speed they can go for the Rs 1499 plan as it also gives access to more streaming benefits.