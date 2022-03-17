Airtel Xstream or JioFiber? Know which broadband service will be cheaper for you

The work-from-home culture and online classes have taught us so many things but most importantly they have taught us the value of a good and reliable internet connection at home. A good WiFi should ideally have high security, fast speed and faster connectivity. It should also have good coverage so that no matter how many walls you are away from the router in your home, the signal strength remains good.

There are various internet service providers (ISPs) in the country but Jio and Airtel are the two most widely used ones. These two companies consistently update their plans to match the competitive market. These plans not just offer internet data but are also bunched with several offers that make the plan sound more lucrative.

While there are also other good ISPs like Hathway, You, and Tata Sky available in the market, Jio and Airtel have availability in a higher number of areas compared to the others. If you are unhappy with your current ISP and want to switch to Jio or Airtel, or are simply confused about which one to go for, then here is a close comparison of Jio Fiber and Airtel Xtream Fiber to help you choose the right one. We have covered almost all the important aspects which you need to look at before getting a WiFi connection. Hope it helps!

The connection cost

First and foremost is the connection cost. There is a certain cost that almost all the ISPs charge you for the router and modem they offer. This cost is in addition to the cost of plan that you buy from the provider.

Airtel Xstream Fiber will charge you Rs 1000 for the installation and activation of the connection. You have to pay this along with cost of plan you choose. Landline connection is also included with this. DTH connection can also be included but you have to pay an amount for that.

In the JioFiber connection, you have to pay Rs 1500 as the connection cost which includes your first month WiFi plan, landline connection and the installation charges. If you wish to take the DTH service then you need to Rs 2500 in total.

The plans

JioFiber broadband plans: Both Jio and Airtel have recently updated their WiFi plans. JioFiber offers monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual plans. The cost depends on the plan you choose. The monthly rental for the cheapest JioFiber plan is Rs 399. However, the availability of plans also depends on the area you live. You get unlimited voice calls with every JioFiber plan.

JioFiber Rs 399 plan: This will get you 30Mbps internet speed and 3,300GB data. No OTT app access comes with this plan.

JioFiber Rs 699 plan: This plan will get you the same amount of data limit at a speed of 100Mbps. No OTT app access included in this plan.

JioFiber Rs 999 plan: The company offers FUP data limit of 3,300 GB again but at a speed of 150Mbps which isn't bad. The plan includes access to 16 OTT apps like Prime, HotStar and more.

JioFiber Rs 1,499 plan: You get internet speed of 300Mbps along with OTT app access including Netflix.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan: This plan offers the internet speed of 500Mbps and FUP data limit of 4000GB. The access to OTT apps is ofcourse included.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans: The Airtel XStream Fiber plans start at Rs 499. The company, similar to Jio, offers access to OTT apps and some Studio App subscriptions bunched along with the WiFi data. The Xstream Fiber plans include free landline connection also.

Airtel Rs 499 plan: This plan offers 3,300GB data limit at 40Mbps speed. You also get access to 7 OTT and 5 studio apps with this plan.

Airtel Rs 799 plan: This plan offers 3,300GB data limit at a higher speed of 100Mbps. You also get access to 7 OTT and 5 studio apps.

Airtel Rs 999 plan: This plan offers 3,300GB data limit at 200Mbps speed along with access to a bunch of OTT and studio apps.

Airtel Rs 1,499 plan: Airtel offers internet speed of 300Mbps with this plan.

Airtel Rs 3,999 plan: You get the same amount of data limit but the speed is increased to 1Gbps with this one.