Richa Chadha gifts life-size mechanical elephant to temple in humane Onam gesture

Speaking about the occasion, Richa said celebrating Onam with her daughter Zuneyra made the experience even more meaningful.

“It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special,” the actor said.

She added, “To see her enjoy the festivities and colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion.”

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The ceremony featured traditional cultural performances, including Chenda Melam and Thiruvathira dance. Richa and Zuneyra also joined local devotees for an Onam Sadhya and experienced the festival alongside members of the community.

‘Tradition and compassion can coexist’

Explaining the idea behind the gift, Richa highlighted the need to protect real elephants and promote kinder ways of celebrating cultural traditions.

“Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind,” she said.

Richa also spoke about passing traditions on to younger generations while adapting celebrations through technology.

“Our festivals and traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology,” she said.

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The actor thanked the temple authorities for accepting Gurupuram Arjunan and hoped it would become an attraction for visitors. “Tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other,” Richa said, adding that festivals can be celebrated while making choices that are kinder to animals.