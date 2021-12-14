Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL broadband plans offer up to 300 Mbps speed under Rs 1500, check details

Shortly after the prepaid tariff hike, it is being speculated that the internet service providers (ISP)s might also increase broadband tariffs. However, there has been no official word from the companies as of now. The entry-level broadband plans start from Rs 399. Some broadband plans also give access to streaming benefits. In case users feel that their prepaid plans are not meeting their internet requirements, they can go in for monthly broadband plans. The benefits of these plans increase with their prices. Earlier this year, Jio introduced various paying methods for users, including quarterly and postpaid methods.

According to data shared by TRAI for September 2021, the top three Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 5.05 million subscribers, Reliance Jio with 3.94 million subscribers, Airtel with 3.85 million subscribers. The top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio with 424.84 million subscribers, Airtel with 203.45 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 122.36 million subscribers, BSNL with 19.10 million subscribers and Tikona Infinet with 0.30 million subscribers.

Airtel XStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber entry-level broadband plans:

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps

Airtel XStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber mid-level broadband plans:

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.



JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.BSNL recently introduced a broadband plan priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

AirtelXStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 999 broadband plans

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

BNSL introduced a plan at Rs 949 that gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans.

Airtel Rs 1499 vs JioFiber Rs 1499 vs BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plans:

Airtel XStream Ultra-broadband plan at Rs 1499 offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan is a top-tier broadband plan that gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost. These include streaming benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.



