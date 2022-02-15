All 5 phones in Asus ROG Phone 5 series compared - ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro, 5s, 5s Pro, and the 5 Ultimate

So, Asus now has five devices in its ROG Phone 5 range. It can get confusing, yes, with all of them featuring just about the same design and size. Mind you, they have a huge price difference between them. The entry offerings cost Rs 49,999, but the premium models go up to Rs 79,999.

You are then better off knowing the subtle differences between the old and new ROG 5 phones. Whether you plan to buy them or not, a look at the top tier gaming phones is always fruitful. They are great indicators of how far smartphone technology has come. How fast the phone chips are, how quick and smooth displays have become, and, of course, how long your phone can last.

Not to worry, as mentioned, the differences here are subtle. And I shall try to list them as simply as possible. So, without further ado, let's crack the ROG Phone 5 code.

ROG Phone 5s models - the two new upgrades

Asus ROG Phone 5s (Left and Centre) and ROG Phone 5s Pro (Right)

The ROG Phone 5 series started with three phones in March last year - the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It is now succeeded by two new phones introduced with the "s" moniker, named - ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro.

So, for ease of comparison, let us keep the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate aside for a while, and focus on the 4 phones - two regular and the two new "s" variants launched today. It is thus obvious that the "s" variants come as the successors to the two previous phones.

In accordance, the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro carry slight improvements. There is a new processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, instead of the regular Snapdragon 888 on the old phones. This processor is faster, clocked at 3 GHz instead of the previous 2.4 GHz.

The touch latency has been improved to 24 ms, from 24.3ms on the ROG Phone 5 and Phone 5 Pro. This means that the new ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro will have a slightly faster touch response, a feature ideal for gamers.

One phone among the four stands out because of its rear panel finish. While the rest of the three feature a glossy finish, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a premium matte finish on its back.

And that's about it. These are the only improvements that the new models bring. That is also why they have been priced similar to the existing models. The ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s are both priced at Rs 49,999 for the starting variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage option will be available at Rs 57,999, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB costs Rs 79,999. It used to cost the same but Asus seems to have discontinued the ROG Phone 5 Pro at the time of writing.

ROG Phone 5 - the Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Well, if you were expecting that the "Ultimate" moniker could outdo the top specs listed above, sorry to disappoint you, but there is no way that happens. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the same as the ROG Phone 5 Pro in every aspect but one - their colours.

ROG Phone 5 Pro, and even the ROG Phone 5s Pro, are only available in Phantom Black colour. So, if you like the Storm White option, you will have to opt for the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

Though it seems like just a random name thrown in the series for confusion, I believe that this colour has a larger appeal than the black one. And if you feel that way too, you wouldn't mind the exclusive moniker which the world of gaming is all about.

There is, but, one important difference left to address. That between the regular and the Pro options.

ROG Phone 5 - the regular vs Pro

I mentioned the big difference in their specifications above - the regular models, meaning the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The Pro models both come with 18GB of RAM.

There is an important distinction in their design. The regular variants feature dual-zone RGB lighting within the ROG logo on the back. The Pro models come with a colour PMOLED rear display called the ROG Vision that lights up with basic system alerts.

Other than this, the Pro phones just have some gaming-centric changes. They both offer dual capacitive triggers at the back, in addition to the dual ultrasonic AirTriggers and 10 motion control gestures also seen on the regular models. Also, they come in a premium 'Ammo-crate' design box that packs a bundled AeroActive Cooler, an accessory that lets you use two more physical trigger buttons.

ROG Phone 5 series - similarities

The similar specs, which you can expect to see on any of the ROG Phone 5 series phones, are -

- 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

- triple-lens camera with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens

- 24-megapixel selfie camera

- Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

- Android 11 with ROG UI

- 6000mAh battery with split design. It can be charged (USB Type-C port) from both the side and the bottom.

- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack

- measurement - 173 x 77 x 9.9 mm

- weight - 238 grams

- 30W charger with USB-C to USB-C cable in the box

- dual front-facing speakers with Dirac HD Sound, 7-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier