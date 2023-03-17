Amazfit GTR mini launched in India, price set at Rs 9,990

After a long hiatus, Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The GTR mini with a round dial and slim profile comes with a host of features 120+ sports modes, 24/7 Heart rate, SPO2 and advanced health monitoring feature. The company says that the device is best suited for people who value style and functionality.

"At Amazfit, we are committed to innovation and excellence in wearable technology. The launch of the Amazfit GTR Mini is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with cutting-edge products that meet their needs. We believe that technology should seamlessly integrate into every aspect of our lives, from fitness to fashion. The Amazfit GTR Mini represents this vision perfectly - a smartwatch that blends sleek design with cutting-edge features, empowering users to track their fitness goals and stay connected on the go." said, the Amazfit spokesperson.

Amazfit GTR mini: Price and availability

Amazfit GTR mini has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India. The smartwatch offers a range of exciting features and functionalities and has been offered in colours including Midnight Black, Misty Pink and Ocean Blue.

Amazfit GTR mini: Specifications

Amazfit GTR mini features a 1.28-inch HD AMOLED display, which delivers crisp and clear visuals with 326 PPI, making it easy to read in any lighting condition. The smartwatch is compatible with the Zepp app.

The watch comes with vital trackers including the BioTrackerPPG optical sensor which monitors the heart rate in real time, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level, allowing users to understand their body easier than ever. When you activate the 24-hour health monitoring, the watch can alert you about the abnormal readings, such as high or low heart rates, low SpO₂ levels, or high-stress levels, and even recommend stress-reducing breathing exercises. The watch also comes with an One Tap Measuring function, users can measure all three metrics simultaneously with just one tap, and get results in as fast as 15 seconds.

Amazfit claims that the GTR mini comes with a humungous battery life. It can run for 14 days on a single charge with typical usage - or even up to 20 days on battery saver mode. Its long battery life makes it a perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable and efficient smartwatch.

