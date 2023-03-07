Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale: Discounts on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10 Pro, AirPods, and more

Holi is just a few hours away and several e-commerce platforms are offering discounts on smartphones as well as wireless earbuds. Popular devices like iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10 Pro, and more are available at discounted prices via Amazon or Flipkart. People will find good deals on TWS earphones, such as the Oppo Enco X2, AirPods, and more. Keep reading to find the best deal as per your budget.

The iPhone 13 is again on sale and can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 60,999 via Flipkart. Though, one can get the same device for Rs 60,900 via Amazon. There is also a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, but on EMI transactions. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving an additional Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank credit cards. This will bring down the price by a certain margin. It is worth noting that Apple is officially selling the iPhone 13 with a starting price of Rs 69,900. This basically means that one is getting almost Rs 8,900 discount on e-commerce sites.

The Pixel 6a, which was previously on sale for more than Rs 30,000, can be bought for Rs 28,999 through Flipkart. If you can wait for a few more days, then one can get this Pixel phone at a much lower price during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The event will start on March 11. It is a decent 5G phone for those who want a good camera and clean software with some Pixel-exclusive features.

Other options in a similar price range are the Nothing Phone (1) and iQOO Neo 7, which are available under the Rs 30,000 segment. The Nothing phone will cost you Rs 26,999 on Flipkart and iQOO is available at an effective price of Rs 28,499 via Amazon. The same platform is also offering the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 61,999, which is down from Rs 66,999. So, Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 5,000 on this 5G flagship phone.

As for wireless earbuds, the second-generation AirPods can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. Apple originally announced it with a price tag of Rs 14,900. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 3,901 on Amazon. Those who want more affordable wireless earbuds can consider buying the Oppo Enco X2, which can offer you very good sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for calls. It was launched in the country for Rs 10,999 and Amazon is currently selling it at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

The Jabra Elite 5, which was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999, is currently being offered for Rs 11,999 via Amazon as part of its Holi sale. So, one is getting a discount of Rs 4,000 on this. The Jabra earbuds are capable of offering balanced sound quality and good battery life. People who like listening to very bass-heavy tracks should look elsewhere.