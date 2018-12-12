Amazon Apple fest: Check out discounts on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Amazon India is hosting Apple fest till December 14. The sale, which started on December 8, brings discounts and offers on Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch Series 3 and new MacBook Air. Amazon customers can take advantage of the 5% instant discount offer on all ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards. There is also an option of buying the Apple products using easy no-cost EMIs. Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 16,000 off on the purchase of iPhone via the exchange offer.

Too many options could be confusing. Let's look at some of the top picks based on discounts and offers.

Apple iPhone X: iPhone X is the phone that started the whole bezel-less craze and is still the beast in its category. The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of iPhone X in India sells at Rs 91,900. However, during the sale, the Space Grey variant of the phone is available for just Rs 74,999. On the other hand, the 256GB variant of the device, which costs Rs 1, 06,900 in India, is available just for Rs 89,999. Buyers canget additional discounts of up to Rs 16,000 by exchanging their old smartphones.

Apple iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 8, which costs Rs 59,900, is available for Rs 54,999 during the sale. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus, which is available for Rs 69,900, is available for Rs 64,999 during the fest. Buyers can also exchange their old phones with these during the sale period and avail additional discounts.

Apple iPhone7: iPhone 7's 32GB variant, which is priced at Rs 39,900, is available for Rs 36,999 on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone6/iPhone 6 Plus: The 32GB memory variant of the iPhone 6, which costs Rs 32,900, is available for Rs 20,999. On the other hand, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 6S, which comes with a marked price of Rs 29,900, is available for Rs 24,999.

Apple MacBook Air: The 13.3 inch 8-gen Apple MacBook Air is available at Rs 1,05,900. The original price is Rs 1,14,900.

Apple AirPods: The price of AirPods is down from Rs 12,900 to Rs 11,999.

Apple iPad 6th Gen: The 9.7 inch and 32GB 6th gen iPad is available at Rs 23,999 on Amazon.

