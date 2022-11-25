Amazon, Flipkart, Croma Black Friday Sale: Discounts up to Rs 23,000 on Apple MacBooks, iPhones

Black Friday, a celebrated shopping festival in the United States has now become a phenomenon in India. This year, it starts on November 25 and will last till Monday, popularly known as 'Cyber Monday' as tech products are available at major discounts.

Following the global suit, here are some Indian e-commerce websites offering great discounts and like every season, the most popular brand is Apple.

Croma : This e-commerce website has an elaborate line-up of Apple's flagship phones and laptops. On the website, MacBook Air 2022, 256 GB variant is available with a discount of Rs 10,000 at the time of checkout and a further Rs 10,000 discount if you have an HDFC credit card. It retails for Rs 1,08,590 without the checkout discounts. The same instant discounts are available on other products, so, one can get the newer MacBook Air for Rs 95,090 with the cashback or instant discount offer. The new MacBook Pro 2022 is down almost 13,000 apart from the 10,000 check-out discount.

On the iPhones, the website offers a Rs 3,000 checkout discount, making iPhone 13, 128 GB available for almost Rs 65,000 and iPhone 14 for almost Rs 75,000.

Amazon & Flipkart: Though Amazon and Flipkart do not market their sales around this time of the year as a Black Friday special, they have Apple's flagship phones down at a discount too. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is down about 10 per cent, exclusive of an exchange offer and Amazon Pay or bank offers. The iPhone 14 family models are at about 5 per cent discount. MacBook Air 2020 is available for Rs 89,000 for the same price on both the e-commerce websites.

Black Friday deals are tempting globally but this year's tech sale does not beat India's original shopping festival sales before Diwali. Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, at least this year, remains the best sale for tech geeks but this could be a good opportunity to buy Apple products if you missed the sales during Diwali.