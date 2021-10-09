Amazon Great Indian Festival: Acer Aspire 5 laptop available with over Rs 15,000 discount

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has brought a plethora of good deals on offer. These deals are spread across a range of products, including laptops. Along with the discounted product prices, additional bank offers make this deal even more lucrative. In case you are planning to buy a new laptop, you should check out the deal being offered on the Acer Aspire 5. As part of the ongoing sale, Acer Aspire 5 can be availed for Rs 49,990, down from its original price of Rs 64,999. Now that's a total discount of Rs 15,000, making it an excellent deal to consider.

Amazon has also revealed new bank offers that American Express, Citi Bank, and RBL Bank users can avail. According to terms and conditions, the consumer can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1750. The minimum order to get this instant discount differs for each bank. The new bank offers are valid until October 12.

The Acer Aspire 5 sports a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. A quad-core 11th generation Core-i5 CPU powers it with a max clock speed of 4.2GHz. There's no dedicated graphic card hence the graphics are handled by Intel Xe Iris graphics. The model on offer has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage and an additional 256GB SSD. Both RAM and storage are expandable on this device.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a slim laptop that is 1.55kg in weight. It has a 48Wh Lithium-ion battery with a claimed battery life of 11.5 hrs. Port options on this device include a USB 3.2 port with power-off charging, two USB 3.2 ports, Type-C port, RJ45 port and an HDMI port. Other connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Like most laptops, it also comes with a stereo speaker setup. Finally, the laptop runs Windows 10 Home edition.