Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, iQOO Z3, and more phones teased

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to begin on October 3. It is expected to bring huge discounts and offers on your favourite products. The e-commerce giant has already shown us the teaser revealing some great deals on smartphones ahead of the sale. While there are many smartphones on the discount list, we have picked the best smartphone deals to look out for.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is a couple of years old now, but it can still hold up with the best smartphones. The device currently selling at Rs 49,990 will be available at a discounted price during the sale. Keep your eyes on it as this could be a really good purchase. The iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 828x1792 pixels. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset clocked at 2.65GHz. The smartphone is offered with up to 256GB of storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and another 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is among the best devices to pick in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. It gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a decent camera upgrade over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle sensor. The device ships with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. OnePlus Nord 2 is also confirmed to get a price cut during the sale. So you would not want to miss out on this.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X could be another enticing option during this sale. It is available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and gets a beefy Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera department gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for selfies—a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers this Mi 11X.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highly popular mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will also be available at a discounted price during the sale. It sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone, which is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup is the major highlight of this device.

iQOO Z3

The iQOO Z3 is a budget 5G device priced at Rs 19,990. It is one of the most powerful devices in the segment with a Snapdragon 768G SoC. The device features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. iQOO Z3 sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Finally, the device is powered by a 4400mAh battery with 55W charging.