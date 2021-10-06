Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are top deals on power banks under Rs 1,000

Power Banks are great portable accessories. These can charge almost all your important devices, including smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches and more. There are plenty of options available, so pick one depending on your used case. And in case you were delaying your plans on getting one, wait no more as Amazon Great Indian sale has some extremely exciting power banks on offer.

During this ongoing sale, you can purchase good power banks for as low as Rs 299. Keeping that in mind, we have listed the top power bank deals under Rs 1000. Here are the discounted prices and other details of these power banks.

Ambrane 5000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

Ambrane 5000mAh power bank is selling at a discounted price of Rs 299. As the name suggests, it has a battery capacity of 5000mAh. The device has two output ports that offer 12W charging speeds. There's a micro-USB port for charging and a power on/off button. It also has LED indicators for charging.

Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer P2006J Power Core200 Power Bank

Syska is offering a massive 20,000mAh power bank just for Rs 899. It's rare to see such deals, so grab one as early as you can. The Syska Power Core200 Power Bank has two output ports with 10W charging. It can be charged by both micro-USB and Type-C chargers. The power bank supports 10W charging (input) with a claimed charging time of 10 hours. LED battery indicators are also present on this device

OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank

The OnePlus 10000mAh Power Bank was launched at Rs 1299, but it can be availed just for Rs 899 as part of this sale. This 10000mAh capacity power bank offers 18W fast charging. It has three output ports, including a Type-C port, which acts as an input and an output port. OnePlus says that it can be charged in 3 hours 20 mins via an 18W PD charger, whereas with a standard 5W charger, it can take up to 7.5 hours.

Ambrane 10000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

Ambrane has another affordable power bank on offer. This 10,000mAh power bank is available just for Rs 499. Making it a great deal for consumers on a tight budget. The power bank gets dual output ports with 12W charging. There's a micro-USB port for input. Ambrane claims that the power bank can be charged in about 5-6 hours with a 10W/12W charger. It weighs 210gms and has charging LEDs.

Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank

Portronics Power PRO 10K is an affordable power bank. It has a 10000mAh capacity and supports up to 12W fast charging. The device has two USB output ports and a type C port for input. It has a textured finish to provide a better grip. Besides this, it has an LED charging indicator. Portronics Power PRO 10K can be purchased for Rs 579 during this sale.