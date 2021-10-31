Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Nord CE available with flat Rs 2,000 discount, how the deal works

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Indian Festival sale that kicked off on October 3. The sale is a month-long event this time on Amazon and is set to end on November 2. With just a couple of days left, there are still some pretty decent deals and offers up for grabs including on smartphones.

OnePlus Nord CE is currently available for Rs. 24,999. The effective price can further be brought down to Rs. 22,999 using State Bank of India discount of flat Rs 2,000. OnePlus Nord CE was introduced in India on June 10 through a virtual launch event and went on sale starting June 16.

The design of the OnePlus Nord CE is similar to the original Nord. It offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device features a 4,500 mAh battery which is more efficient than the original Nord battery. It also supports Warp Charge 30T fast-charging technology. It runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.

In the optics department, OnePlus Nord CE has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also houses a Sony IMX 471 16 megapixel front selfie camera. Furthermore, OnePlus Nord CE currently supports dual 4G SIM Cards or a single 5G SIM + 4G SIM. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC.

It is available in both Blue Void and Charcoal Ink colour options.

In related news, OnePlus has been working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The announcement to integrate the codebase of the two operating systems follows the decision by OnePlus to integrate with Oppo on a deeper level in order to have more resources and create a better product.

However, OnePlus's Project Lead, Gary C. has assured users that OxygenOs will remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices instead of ColorOS, which runs on Oppo phones.