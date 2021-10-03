Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top Smart TV deals to look out for under Rs 20,000

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale and is offering steep discounts across categories. If you thinking of upgrading your home electronics, this could be the perfect time to grab the best deals.

If you are looking to enjoy a better TV viewing experience with a more vivid and life-like picture? LED Smart TVs offer some of the best picture clarity available. These TVs are slim, easy to set up and provide a much more immersive movie or sports viewing experience. Smart TVs let you stream shows or movies directly on your TV using apps like Hotstar, Netflix, or Prime videos. Whether you are considering buying a new TV for watching news or series, with these Smart LED TVs your TV viewing experience will be elevated. In this article, we bring for you top Smart TV deals to look out for under Rs 20,000.

TCL HD Ready 32S65A

The TCL HD Ready 32S65A is currently available for Rs. 15,499 as part of the sale. It is a 32 inch HD-ready Smart LED TV with a 1366x768p resolution. It runs on Android OS and has a refresh rate of 50hz. It features 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It has Sony's patent X-Reality pro picture processing which upscales every pixel for clarity. It comes with High Dynamic Range (HDR), technology that preserves details lost in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture, rendering a more dynamic picture. The TCL HD Ready 32S65A is accompanied by a 30W speaker and built-in subwoofer. Clear audio+ feature fine-tunes tv sound offers an immersive, experience. The easy-to-use smart universal remote lets you operate the set-top box and tv with a single remote. This Smart TV television supports multiple Indian languages and comes with YouTube and Netflix pre-installed.

LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC

The LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC is available for Rs. 17,499. It is an HD Smart TV offering from the South Korean giant with a resolution of 1366x768p. It has a refresh rate of 50Hz, reducing blur and rendering clear motion images. The active HDR technology on this TV provides delicate detail and lifelike color with a wider range of contrast. The AI-assisted LG magic remote lets you voice operate your smart TV, easily and effectively. You can mirror your smartphone or tablet's screen onto this smart TV. The 20W powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus and DTS support provide the ultimate sound and bass experience with a built-in woofer. The LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM563BPTC has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the various devices. It supports all online streaming platforms and offers a wide viewing angle, which means the picture can be seen Cleary from every angle.

Kevin K32CV338H

The Kevin K32CV338H is available for Rs. 11,499. It is a 32-inch HD-ready smart LED tv that has a 1366x1768p resolution to enjoy high-definition content. It has a refresh rate of 60hz and a wide-angle at 178 degrees. The Kevin K32CV338H sports 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. This Android tv comes with plenty of features like screen mirroring, PC connectivity, wireless headphone control, eco mode, and several others. The sound is delivered through a 20W speaker with a music equaliser. Kevin Smart TV is engineered to update itself automatically with regular firmware updates. It is further equipped with advanced HRDD technology that optimises every scene. It is equipped with a quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage that makes multitasking very easy. This tv enables you to watch your favourite content on Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Bloomberg Quint, and many more from official Cloud TV apps included with this Kevin Smart Cloud TV.

LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV 32LM560BPTC

The LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV 32LM560BPTC is currently available for Rs. 19,399. It has an HD-ready display with a 1366x768p resolution. The TV renders stunning picture quality and a more vibrant colour. The advanced image processor adjusts for richer and more natural images. The LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV offers the same colour accuracy from every angle. The smart TV features active HDR that optimises every scene, delivering delicate details and rich colours. The 10W built-in speakers offer loud and clearer audio output with Dolby audio. The quad-core processor that powers this smart TV eliminates noise and creates more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are upscaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. You can enjoy all your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and many more on your LG HD Ready 32 Inch Smart TV.