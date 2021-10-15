Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV available with a massive discount

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has brought down the pricing of several devices for a limited period. This also includes televisions which are selling at up to 65 per cent discount. Plus there are additional bank discounts on offer to make the overall deal sweeter. While there are a lot of good smart TV deals available, we want to draw your attention to the one being offered on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV.

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV usually sells for Rs 1,09,900 but in the ongoing sale it can be purchased for just Rs 72,990. While that's already a massive discount of Rs 36,910. But Axis and Citibank users can avail further discount on credit/debit transactions. As per the terms and conditions, consumers are eligible for an Instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1000 on Credit or Debit transactions (non-EMI). Whereas on EMI transactions, they can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,250 discount. The bank offers are valid until October 17, so you need to hurry up to make the most of this deal.

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV is a slim TV with minimal bezels. It comes with a 55-inch LED panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The display is HDR 10 and Dolby Vision certified. The smart TV uses a 4K HDR X1 picture processor to cut noise and boost details. The display is accompanied by a 20W stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options on this device include four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an ethernet port, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and more. The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV brings support for Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple AirPlay. It also has chromecast built-in.