Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on DSLR cameras you should not miss

A Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) camera combines the optics and the mechanisms of a single-lens reflex camera with a digital imaging sensor. The resulting photographs are highly detailed with a very high pixel rate. These cameras offer interchangeable lenses that can be optimised as per the situation. DSLR cameras also offer a relatively faster shutter speed, allowing you to capture more photos instantly.

With Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale set to begin from October 3, there are some great deals and offers on DSLR cameras. Additionally, you can avail further 5% off with coupons and also get a free tripod. Amazon is also offering 12 months EMI on DSLR cameras. So here are the top deals on DSLR cameras you should not miss.

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

The Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera has a 24.1MP high resolution with autofocus. The image enlargement allows you to enlarge photographs of the objects for a clear zoomed view after shooting. A combination of an APS-C size CMOS sensor and an imaging processor that delicately produces high-quality images that beautifully blur the background and enhances the subject. The Digic 4+ produces delicate, natural, and high-quality images with little noise. The built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity enable the seamless upload of photos and videos to social media.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit

The Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit allows you to record videos in 4K. The depth from defocus autofocus technology and contrast autofocus lets you achieve both higher precision and greater speed. Low light AF makes it possible to focus subjects more precisely in a low light situation, like moonlight with no other light source. The superior noise reduction system enables crisp images even in low light conditions up to ISO 25600. The DMC-G7 comes with a high-resolution OLED Live View Finder which allows high visibility due to a 10,0000:1 contrast and perfect framing even under direct sunlight conditions.

Nikon D5600 Digital Camera

The Nikon D5600 Digital Camera features 24.2 effective megapixels, an EXPEED 4 image-processing engine, and an ISO range of 100-25600 that captures beautiful and vibrant imagery, Full HD videos, and time-lapse movies even in low light situations. It wirelessly connects to your compatible smart device via the built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or NFC. The app maintains a constant connection, while automatically syncing still images for seamless online sharing. Its EXPEED 4 image-processing engine also works to improve overall speed and performance The 39-point autofocus system covers a wide area of the frame to keep track of your subjects with remarkable precision in a variety of shooting situations.

Canon PowerShot SX430 IS 20MP Digital Camera

The Canon PowerShot SX430 IS 20MP Digital Camera is a 20.0-megapixel travel-friendly camera with a 45x optical zoom that gives you the ability to capture impressive close-ups. Its ergonomic grip also allows for better handling, which is particularly useful for recording videos and ensuring stable images. With the built-in Wi-Fi/ NFC feature, sharing images on social media has never been simpler. The Canon PowerShot SX430 IS 20MP Digital Camera is lightweight at just 830g.

Also Read | Apple will fix 120Hz ProMotion display issues on iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max soon