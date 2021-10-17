Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle during the sale

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale offering some irresistible deals and discounts across categories and products. The sale that kicked off on October 3 was available for Prime members a day before.

Amazon's Fire Stick allows you to stream shows or movies on Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, etc. Streaming on Fire TV is simple and intuitive. It all starts with the easy-to-use Fire TV home screen. Search across multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 down from its original price of Rs. 5,999. It is the most powerful streaming media stick that is more than 80% powerful than the previous generation of Fire Stick. It allows you to enjoy a seamless streaming experience in brilliant colour and detailed contrast. Enjoy brilliant pictures and immersive sound with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+. The official YouTube app is available on Fire TV. You can simply use your voice to find, launch and play content on YouTube.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is currently available for Rs. 1,799 on Amazon down from its earlier price of Rs. 3,999. The Fire Stick Lite allows you to stream tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus, and many other apps. You can easily search, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just your voice. It is easy to set up and stays hidden, just plug in behind your TV into an HDMI port, turn on the TV and connect to the internet to set up.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube can currently be purchased for Rs. 8,999 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 12,999. It is the fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device. With the Fire Cube, you can simply ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show from across the room. You can control a compatible soundbar, select smart home devices, set-top boxes to change live TV channels, all with your voice. With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, notifications, turn off the lights, and more even when the TV is off. It provides you instant access to 4K ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Use the power and volume buttons on your Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV without making a sound.