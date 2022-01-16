Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best deals, offers and discounts on mobile phones

Republic day is just around the corner. As the country gears up to mark 72 years of becoming a Republic, there are some great festive sales that you can check out. Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The American e-commerce giant has announced that the sale will kick off from January 16 for Prime members and for everyone else on January 17 and will go on till January 20.

Amazon has promised great offers and deals across categories during the sale. Amazon has announced up to 40% off on the latest smartphones, so it might be a great chance to upgrade your smartphone. Here are some of the best deals and discounts on mobile phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the latest smartphone in Samsung's flagship S series. It is available for Rs. 54,999 on Amazon during the sale. Additionally, there is an Rs. 5,000 coupon that can be applied bringing the effective price down to Rs. 49,999. Moreover, SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

It has a triple rear-camera setup with a 12 megapixel F1.8 Main Camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4 inch dynamic AMOLED display with a capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 2340x1080p. It has a massive 8GB RAM and an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.73GHz. The RAM and processor ensure that the phone never lags and is lightning fast with its performance. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a large 4500 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android 12.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is available for Rs. 15,999 on Amazon during the Republic day sale, down from its earlier price of Rs. 18,999. Moreover, SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The game turbo mode reduces network delay and optimises touch latency to deliver the most immersive gaming experience. There is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. In the front, there is a 13-megapixel front selfie camera The 6.4-inch infinity AMOLED display renders stunning visuals and provides a bezel-less experience. The high capacity 5000 mAh battery allows you to use the phone uninterrupted throughout the day.

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 is currently available for Rs. 30,497 on Amazon as part of the Great Republic Day sale, down from its earlier price of Rs. 39,999. Additionally, SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

The Vivo X50 has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a stunning 32-megapixel front camera with AI beautification technology. It has a 6.56-inch ultra O display with 1080x2376p resolution. The smartphone has a large 8GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor that delivers stunning performance without any lag. The X50 has a 90Hz refresh rate that provides blur-free visuals and a gaming experience. The Vivo X50 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery that sufficiently powers the device throughout the day.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE is currently available for Rs. 24,999 as part of the Great Republic Day sale. Additionally, there is an Rs. 1,000 coupon that can be applied bringing the effective price down to Rs. 23,999. Moreover, SBI cardholders can avail of a further 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

The OnePlus Nord CE comes with a large 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.86GHz. With such a large RAM and processing power this smartphone can switch between apps easily and smoothly, its performance is not compromised while running several apps in the background. The large RAM also delivers faster response and opening times for apps. The Oxygen operating system is light and well suited for the phone, letting you seamlessly navigate and use the several features the phone has to offer. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE comes with a triple camera setup in the rear with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front selfie camera. The 6.43-inch display has a 90Hz refresh rate reducing blur and producing seamless motion in videos. The large 4500 mAh battery is good to last all day.