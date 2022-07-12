Amazon Prime members can now get UberPremier for the price of UberGo thrice a month, here is how

Amazon Prime day sale is all set to go live in India but you may have to wait for a few days to get the offers. However, Amazon Prime members can get special offers on their Uber rides. If you are an Amazon Prime user, you are eligible to book UberPremium for the price of UberGo. You can only do so thrice a month and also get 20 per cent off on Uber Auto, Uber Rentals and others. For the unversed, UberGo includes hatchback cars, including the WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Spresso, Hyundai i10 and more, whereas the UberPremium includes compact sedans like the Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent and others.

"Uber India and Amazon Prime India are teaming up to give you exclusive benefits on select Uber rides. Any Amazon Prime member can redeem these benefits by paying for their Uber with their Amazon Pay balance," Uber said in a statement.

So if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can book UberPremium for the price of UberGo. There is usually a price difference of Rs 20 to Rs 30 between the UberGo and the UberPremium and you also get a lot of space in the UberPremium. It is usually more convenient when you are travelling with three or more people.

So here is how you can book an UberPremuim for the price of an UberGo.

The first and foremost thing you should do to enjoy benefits is add your Amazon Pay account to Uber. Also, make sure that your Amazon Pay account has enough money.

Your Amazon Prime account should be active. If you haven't paid the subscription fee, you should keep your account up and running.

Link Amazon Pay to your Uber Wallet.

Pay for your Uber ride using your Amazon Pay balance. When you do that, you automatically become eligible for the special benefits.

Once you make the payment using Amazon Pay, the discount will be applied to rides for Amazon Prime members.

Using the offers, you can book an UberPremium for the price of an UberGo.



Along with free upgradation to UberPremium, users will also get up to 20 per cent off up to Rs 60 for 3 rides per month on Uber Auto, Uber Moto, Uber Rentals & Uber Intercity.

