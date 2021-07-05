Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: iPhone 12 available with Rs 9,000 discount and other mobile offers

Amazon India has announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale under which consumers can avail deals and offers on a range of phones. The e-commerce website has listed discounts on phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and Oppo.

Apart from regular deals, some smartphones like the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, and Tecno Spark 7T are available with bank offers. The Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live until July 8, 2021.

Consumers can avail of a 10 per cent instant discount offer on SBI credit cards during the sale. Under the bank offer, SBI credit card users will get up to Rs 1,250 as an instant discount when using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments.

Some of the highlights deals during the sale include the iPhone 12, available at Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. Additionally, consumers can avail an additional flat Rs 750 off with the SBI Credit Card offer and bringing the price to its minimum at Rs 70,150. Next, the OnePlus 9 series will be available for up to Rs 4,000 off with bank offers and up to 9 months No Cost EMI offer.

The Redmi 9 will be available at its lowest price of Rs 7,920 - down from Rs 8,999 - during the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale on Amazon, including the instant discount offer from SBI Bank.

Similarly, the recently unveiled iQOO Z3 5G will be available at Rs 16,490, down from its launch price of Rs 19,990, during the sale. The reduced price includes the SBI Bank instant discount offer. The smartphone is the country's first Snapdragon 768 processor device, packs 55W fast charging, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A74 5G will be available at Rs 16,240, down from the earlier price of Rs 17,990. During the latest Amazon sale, Xiaomi's Mi 11X 5G can be grabbed at its lowest price of Rs 23,749, including exchange and SBI credit card EMI discount. The all-new iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphone can also be grabbed at its lowest price of Rs 32,990, down from the launch price of Rs 39,990. The offer includes exchange as well as a SBI Credit Card EMI discount. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone is also available at Rs 23,240, down from Rs 25,990. The Tecno Spark 7 budget smartphone is available at as low as Rs 6,549, including several offers.