Amul anniversary gift link of free Rs 6,000 on WhatsApp is a scam, so avoid clicking on it

If you are a part of spammy WhatsApp groups, it is possible a message about Amul's 75th anniversary may have reached you. This WhatsApp message claims that if you participate in the survey, you are going to be eligible for a reward of Rs 6,000. Well, you guessed it right. It is fake. Some miscreants are at it again and they are targeting Amul's celebrations for completing 75 years.

Several people who received this message on WhatsApp took to Twitter to warn others about this ongoing scam. According to one of the tweets showing the screenshot of this alleged message, the user is asked to tap on a link that claims to offer them Rs 6,000 for just completing a survey. It may look like a benign link because it reads "www.amuldairy.com", but that is where the normalcy of this message ends. The link when opened redirects the user to a suspicious link of "knowledgeable.xyz", which does not look like it is related to Amul Corporation.

That Amul Dairy link in the message is, however, different from what is there in the body text. The link in the message reads: "http://palacefault.top/amul/tb.php?_t=16339198711633920036488". That is shady itself, so it is better to ignore both the link in the message and the message because both are nefarious at best.

It is good that people got sceptical about the message and they immediately tagged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Twitter to confirm if what this message is saying is true. "@Amul_Coop Is Amul running online quiz campaign for 75th anniversary, offering participants cash of thousands of rupees? Have been receiving links in @WhatsApp that all lead to a http://knowledgeable.xyz website site that doesn't look genuine. Pl confirm or refute @GoI_MeitY," said one of the users who also posted a screenshot of this message.

So far, neither the MeitY nor the Twitter handle of Amul Corporation has replied to any of these tweets. There is also not any clarification available. We will update if there is an official statement from either, but until then, I will strictly advise against clicking on a link like this. And if you are not sure about the authenticity, it is better to go to Twitter.