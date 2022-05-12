Android 13 beta 2 now available: Full list of phones that are eligible

Google held its IO 2022 on Wednesday to finally announce a friendlier version of Android 13 that can be installed on more phones. It is Android 13 beta 2, which lets go of initial bugs and is more polished for use. It, however, is still beta software, which means not everything is rosy in it. There may still be bugs and issues that even Google is not aware of, which is why it is a little risky to use Android 13 beta 2 on your daily driver. But if you have a spare phone, then, sure, go ahead.

On its Android developers' website, Google has listed all the phones from across the brands that will be eligible for Android 12 beta 2. Obviously, Google's own Pixel phones are a part of that list, but the list also comprises top-end phones by other brands. Let us take a look at the full list of smartphones that can run Android 13 beta 2.