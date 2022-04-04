Android 13 may allow you to use multiple mobile numbers on one phone

Android 13 will be the next version of Google's mobile operating system and it is currently in development. That means while regular users do not have easy access to Android 13, developers, or rather testers, do. Google keeps dropping new features for these testers and the latest one to arrive could make using multiple phone numbers much easier on one phone without having to change the SIM card.

Esper's Mishaal Rehman spotted a new feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP) in the latest code of Android 13. Google patented this technology back in 2020 and it could finally be planning to implement it in Android 13. Essentially, MEP in Android may be a method to allow multiple SIM profiles on a single eSIM — something that will eliminate the need to use two different physical SIM cards or two eSIM cards to use two networks at the same time.

Since no phone supports only eSIM, the feature, if implemented on a phone with a physical SIM card slot, will allow the user to enable three mobile networks on the phone. But, at the same time, it is very unlikely for mainstream phones to support three networks at the same time, so what this feature could end up replacing is the current physical SIM card slot with an eSIM. Using an eSIM for two networks will give users the ability to use two mobile numbers and free up valuable space on the phone for other hardware components at the same time.

Dual-SIM support is a necessity for most mobile users, but mobile phone companies have not been able to bring a sort of breakthrough to make the functionality more convenient. The current method that involves a combination of a physical SIM card and an eSIM on phones such as the Apple iPhone and Google Pixel is better but not very convenient, especially in markets where carrier-locked phones are not popular (such as India).

Even though physical SIM cards have gotten smaller over the years, they are still a thing, not because manufacturers have not been able to find a workaround, which would be eSIM, but because they have not been able to find the solution for eSIM technology to support two networks at the same time. An eSIM to support two networks could be that breakthrough if Google manages to make it a reality.

The Multiple Enabled Profiles feature found in Android 13 code may or may not make it to the stable version, depending on how successful its testing goes. Anyway, a feature like this could be advantageous to both customers and mobile manufacturers.