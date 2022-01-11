Android 13 new features leaked: Tap to transfer, QR code scanner and more

While Android 12 is still yet to hit a lot of smartphones, the features of the upcoming Android 13 OS have already started popping up online. The next major Android OS is expected to bring features like Tap to Transfer and a redesigned audio output picker. It could also offer a new way to access QR code scanners. Here's everything that has been leaked so far.

QR code scanner

It seems that Google wants to make it easier for people to quickly scan any QR codes as this is something people often find anywhere. With the upcoming Android 13 OS, you won't be required to use the stock camera app to scan QR codes or manually launch Google Lens. Android Police has posted screenshots of a new Android 13 feature that will allow you to scan QR codes from your phone's lock screen.

The screenshots show that one will get an option to enable "show QR scanner" on the lock screen. This feature is visible in the quick toggle settings. The report doesn't reveal how this works once it is enabled. So, it is unknown whether this feature launches a new app or just redirects you to the Google Lens app. While Google might be planning to add this feature now, Samsung already offers this option. But, Google's decision to add this to Android 13 will give more users access to this.

Tap-to-transfer

Android Police has also shared a mockup of a new user interface of "Media TTT." In this, the TTT stands for "tap to transfer." With this feature, one might get to know about the nearby audio devices (or "media cast receiver" devices) on their Android phones ("media cast sender" device). The report suggests this feature could work with Google's Casting protocol, available on its Chromecast devices and speakers.

While not much is known about how this will work, the cited source says that the feature will display chip notifications to show some useful information related to the audio a user is playing. It will also advise people to move a little closer to the device to play audio in case the person is too far. For this, the feature might use the smartphone's Ultra-wideband (UWB) chip or Near Field Communication (NFC).

All this suggests that this feature will work similar to Apple's "Hand off audio" feature on Apple's HomePod smart speakers. It basically allows users to connect to a device by just bringing their phone closer to the other speaker. However, it is unknown as to what mechanism or tech Google will use for Android devices.

Redesigned audio output picker

The cited source also reported that Google is also planning to redesign the audio output picker for the next major version of Android. The output picker feature, which was first introduced with Android 10, shows a list of nearby available devices that can be connected to play music. It gives you information on what all smart speakers, wireless earbuds and other devices are available near you. As per the screenshots shared by the same source, Google seems to be planning to give the audio output menu picker rounded corners as well as redesigned volume sliders. So, one might get to see the device's name and active devices with a tick. The unavailable devices might be shown as greyed out.