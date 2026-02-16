Anthropic opens new office in  Bengaluru, announces partnerships across India

US-based AI firm Anthropic opened its first Indian office in Bengaluru, deepening its expansion in one of its fastest-growing markets and announcing a series of partnerships across enterprise, education and agriculture.

The company said India is now the second-largest market for its Claude AI platform, with nearly half of usage in the country focused on computer and mathematical tasks such as building applications, upgrading systems and deploying production software.

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“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director for India, citing the country’s technical talent base and large-scale digital infrastructure.

Focus on Indian Languages

With more than a billion people speaking multiple official languages, Anthropic has launched a company-wide effort to strengthen AI performance in 10 widely spoken Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Urdu.

The initiative involves building higher-quality, locally representative datasets to address the gap between English and vernacular-language AI capabilities.

To test real-world performance, Anthropic is collaborating with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project, alongside domain experts from nonprofits such as Digital Green and Adalat AI. The evaluation findings are expected to be made public.

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Enterprise Adoption Accelerates

Anthropic said its India run-rate revenue has doubled since announcing its expansion in October 2025, driven by demand from enterprises, digital-native firms and startups.

Air India is using Claude Code to help developers build custom software faster and reduce operating costs.

CRED reported twice the speed in feature delivery and improved test coverage.

Cognizant is deploying the technology to 350,000 employees globally to modernise legacy systems.

Among startups

Razorpay has embedded AI into risk and operations workflows.

Enterpret uses Claude across its engineering and product stack.

Emergent scaled rapidly to $25 million ARR and two million users within five months using Claude-powered development.

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Education and Social Impact Initiatives

Education-related applications account for about 12% of Claude’s activity in India.

Anthropic has partnered with Pratham as its first strategic AI lab partner. Pratham’s AI-enabled “Anytime Testing Machine” is being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools and is expected to expand to 100 schools by 2026, including programmes supporting women returning to education.

The company is also collaborating with Central Square Foundation to help organisations build AI tools for underserved learners.

Agriculture and Legal Services Use Cases

Through a partnership with the EkStep Foundation, Anthropic is exploring AI applications in agriculture via the OpenAgriNet initiative, aiming to extend expert farming knowledge to rural communities.

In the legal domain, support for Adalat AI includes a planned national WhatsApp-based helpline that will provide case updates, translation, document summaries and access to legal information in Indian languages.

India Expansion Strategy

The Bengaluru facility is Anthropic’s second Asian office after Tokyo and will recruit across technical, research and business roles.

The company said the new hub underscores its long-term commitment to scaling AI adoption in India across businesses, public services and social-impact sectors, with an emphasis on safety, localisation and inclusive access.