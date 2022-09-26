Apple Diwali sale begins: iPhone 13, iPhone 14, MacBook Air and more Apple products discounted

Apple festive Diwali sale begins starting today. The sale is being conducted on the Apple India store and will continue during the festive season. During the sale period, Apple is offering all its products on discount at the latest iPhone 14 models. The offer, though, is available only for specific customers.

For the festive sale, Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank and American Express to offer instant cashbacks. During the sale, customers will be offered up to Rs 7,000 (7 per cent cashback) instant discount, which will drop the price of all products by a large margin. Notably, the discount offer is available only on credit cards of the specified banks and only on orders over Rs 41,900 across.

The good thing is that the discount offer is available on Apple products across various categories including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and a lot more. Apple is also offering discounts on all the latest products including iPhone 14 series.

Originally, the iPhone 14 series starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base iPhone 14 128GB model. Now, if you shop using HDFC and American Express credit card, you will get Rs 7000 instant discount on the cart, which will drop the price of the iPhone model to Rs 72,900. Now, this is the cheapest price you will be able to grab the iPhone 14 right now. The same discount offer is available on the Plus and Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 13 is also available under the same offer. Currently, the iPhone 13 series starts at a price of Rs 69,900. Now, after applying the bank instant discount offer, the price will drop to Rs 62,900. If you wish to buy the iPhone 13 right now, rather head to Flipkart or Amazon, which are offering the model for a much lower price tag during their festival sale.

MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, AirTags and several other models are available at a much lower price during the Apple Festival sale. All products above the price of Rs 41,900 are all available with 7 per cent instant cashback. Notably, the offer is available until the sale lasts.