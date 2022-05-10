Apple engineer left his job because he was asked to return to office

A lot of people resigned from their jobs after they were called back to office. The decrease in cOvid cases in some parts of the world led to the reopening of offices that were closed for two years. Employees have resisted the idea of working from office due to looming covid scare and other factors that snatches the flexibility from them. Apple's Director of Machine learning Ian Goodfellow felt the same way. He left his job at Apple after he asked to return to office.

As per Zoe Schiffer of The Verge, Ian informed about his decision to leave the company via an email. Zoe tweeted, "Ian Goodfellow, Apple's director of machine learning, is leaving the company due to its return to work policy. In a note to staff, he said "I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team." He was likely the company's most cited ML expert.

Ian's decision to leave the company was influenced by Apple's hybrid work policy. The new work policy required employees to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, at least two days per week by May 2, and at least three days per week by May 23. Apple had asked its employees to return to office atleast three days a week starting Mayt 23. However, some employees are not happy with Apple's new move.

Apple employees had written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook citing the downsides of returning to office. An an email to Cook, the employees said, "Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple. This is a decision none of us take lightly, and a decision many would prefer not to have to make."

