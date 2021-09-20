Apple giving Indian users 20 per cent extra on funds added to Apple ID, up to Rs 3000 can be earned

Apple users in India have a monetary benefit waiting for them on the App Store. The company is offering 20 per cent bonus to customers who add funds to their Apple ID through App Store. This means users adding Rs 1,000 to the App Store can avail an extra Rs 200 as a bonus under the offer.

The new offer by Apple will last till September 30 and can be applied on the addition of funds from Rs 100 up to Rs 15,000. This means that the corresponding benefit can range from Rs 20 to Rs 3,000 for those adding funds to their Apple IDs through the App Store.

The bonus amount will be available instantly to users adding the funds to Apple ID. It can further be used for the purchase of apps and games on the App Store. In parallel, users can even use the bonus amount to pay for subscriptions on the App Store, including the likes of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage. These even extend to third-party services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Apple bonus - how it works

Apple users can avail the new bonus through any method of adding funds to their Apple IDs. This mainly includes two ways - through your device's settings as well as through your Apple ID account.

To adds funds through your Apple ID, users can go to Settings > Name > Payment & Shipping > Apple ID > Add Funds. The process works for both iPhone and iPad devices.

Alternatively, users can add funds through the App Store by visiting App Store > Account > Add Funds to Apple ID. On Mac devices, users can add funds by visiting the Account Information section of the App Store.

Through any of these methods, users can add funds to their Apple IDs by using a valid payment method, involving Debit and Credit cards and netbanking. Recently, Apple even added UPI options like RuPay to this list.

Note that the bonus funds offer by Apple will only be applicable once for all users. The company also specifies in its terms and conditions that the offer will have no cash value and cannot be transferred to another Apple ID, like that of friends or family.