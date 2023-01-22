Apple has so far avoided mass layoffs unlike Google and Microsoft, but why

Amid fears of recession and mass layoffs at multiple big tech companies, Apple appears to be avoiding layoffs. We will get a relatively clearer image from Apple during its February 2 earnings call for the last quarter, but so far, it appears that the iPhone maker has no plans to fire staff, at least from the corporate side. However, the pertinent question remains, is Apple doing better than its rivals, and if yes, how is that working in these uncertain macroeconomic times? Let's take a look.

What has happened so far?

In late October 2022, Twitter was among the first major tech companies to mass lay off employees to cut expenses. The company's new owner, Elon Musk, decided to fire half of Twitter's workforce after his formal takeover. Soon, Meta announced to lay off over 10,000 employees after several of its divisions met with huge losses. Reality Labs, Meta's division that is overseeing Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse project, isn't doing well either.

Following that, Amazon announced to mass layoff thousands of employees, and the company blamed the poor global economy for the decision. Its devices division that oversees Echo speakers was hit hard by the layoffs. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it fired roughly 18,000 workers.

Finally, Google became the latest tech giant to fire thousands of staff. The company fired roughly 11,000 workers, but the layoffs may continue if the situation doesn't improve.

Similarly, several other American tech companies such as Salesforce, Snap, HP, Adobe and more have let go of staff to cut costs.

Is Apple immune from a slow economy?

So far, Apple remains the only major tech giant to not mass lay off employees. AppleInsider reports that the company has fired some of its retail executives, but the headcount does not seem to be above 100. The last mass layoffs at Apple took place in 1997 when Steve Jobs returned as the chief and fired roughly 4100 workers.

One of the major reasons for the current mass layoffs at big companies stems from overhiring during the pandemic. During the peak COVID-19 outbreak, many economies imposed strict lockdowns, resulting in people spending more time online. Tech companies were bullish about the trend and overhired workers to expand operations.

SEC filings (via Moneycontrol) reveal that Microsoft had 221,000 full-time workers in June 2022, a jump of 40,000 from the same period in 2021. The year before that, Microsoft added 18,000 employees, an 11 per cent increase. Similarly, Amazon added 310,000 jobs last year, a 38 per cent increase from 2020. Google and Meta have also hired extensively in the last two years, adding roughly 34,000 employees (13,000 for Meta and 21,000 for Google) in 2021.

On the other hand, Apple hired carefully between 2020 and 2022. As of September 2022, Apple had 164,000 employees, a 6.5 per cent increase from the same period in 2021. From 2020 to 2021, Apple hired only 7,000 workers.This could be due to Apple's traditional focus on hardware, as opposed to service providers like Google, and the fact that Apple's major revenue is generated from selling iPhones, Macs, and iPads. A higher demand for services typically leads to increased hiring, whereas Apple can operate with the same workforce while increasing the production of its hardware.

As mentioned, we will learn more about Apple's performance on February 1. If the report about Apple laying off retailers is accurate, it won't be long before it reaches the corporate side.